4 cited in East Sacramento as part of crackdown on alcohol sales using underage decoys

The Sacramento Police Department arrested four people on suspicion of selling alcohol to minors.

The arrests were made in the East Sacramento area in conjunction with the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control during its statewide Shoulder Tap Operation, a program “that holds adults accountable who purchase alcohol for individuals under 21,” according to a news release from both agencies on Wednesday.

The suspects, who were not identified, face at least $1,000 in fines and 24 hours of community service, according to officials.

During the operation, which took place last week, four individuals were arrested for allegedly furnishing alcoholic beverages to minors and one individual with a felony warrant was arrested.

The program, made legal by a Supreme Court ruling in 1994 and funded by a grant from the ABC Alcohol Policing Partnership program, involves minors under the direct supervision of a peace officer standing outside a liquor or convenience store and asking patrons to buy them alcohol.

The agency says a minor then indicates in some way he or she is underage and cannot purchase the alcohol. If the adult agrees and purchases alcohol for the minor, officers then arrest and cite them.

The goal of the operation is to reduce the availability of alcohol to minors, the department said, and statistics show people under 21 have a much higher risk of being involved in a motor vehicle crash than older drivers.

About 25% of fatal crashes involve underage drinking, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“We conduct these operations as an effort to keep alcohol out of the hands of our youth,” said ABC Director Eric Hirata. “This collaborative effort among California law enforcement agencies spotlights underage drinking prevention, increases public safety for communities, and helps reduce DUIs.”

ABC said its operation on Saturday resulted in the citation of 130 individuals by 44 local authorities across the state.