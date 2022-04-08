4 civilians blast off for the International Space Station
Four private citizens took off Friday on a SpaceX rocket en route to the International Space Station. The Axiom Space mission is the first flight to the station with an all-civilian crew.
Four private citizens took off Friday on a SpaceX rocket en route to the International Space Station. The Axiom Space mission is the first flight to the station with an all-civilian crew.
General Motors has just restarted production of one of its first electric vehicles meant to compete with Tesla.
The SpaceX Dragon capsule should dock with the space station on Saturday morning.
The megamaser, named Nkalakatha, was discovered by the MeerKAT telescope in South Africa.
What you need to know about today's SpaceX Axiom-1 launch from Kennedy Space Center.
Our Milky Way galaxy lives in a small group of others including the Andromeda galaxy and a few dozen much smaller ones. But bigger groups exist: Galaxy clusters can have hundreds of big galaxies in them, all orbiting around their mutual center of mass. We think these clusters were some of the earliest and biggest self-gravitating structures to form in the Universe, as normal matter — electrons, protons, and so on, the kind of stuff we’re made of — fell towards and coalesced around huge filaments
The Axiom-1 flight carries a crew of four private citizens, with a former NASA astronaut as mission commander.
Astronomers have discovered what may be the earliest and most distant galaxy ever observed, one that formed relatively soon after the Big Bang event that marked the origin of the universe and may be populated by the novel first generation of stars. The galaxy, called HD1, dates from a bit more than 300 million years after the Big Bang that occurred about 13.8 billion years ago, researchers said on Thursday. The observations suggest HD1 formed stars at a staggering rate - perhaps about 100 new stars annually - or instead harbored what would be the earliest-known supermassive black hole, they added.
Scientists find a sub-atomic particle's mass is at odds with one a theory underpinning modern physics.
Remains are unearthed of a dinosaur that may have died on the very day a space rock hit Earth.
Sharon and Marc Hagle of Winter Park became the first married couple to take a commercial spaceflight last week aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard.
The US Army Corps told SpaceX that it failed to provide requested information for the permit, including environmental data on wetlands, per Bloomberg.
The dinosaur known as Big John — one of the largest triceratops fossils ever found – died after fighting with another triceratops, resulting in a severe injury
NASA has announced a date for their next attempt at the last major test ahead of a planned un-crewed mission around the moon.
SpaceX is poised to launch the first fully private crew to the International Space Station at 11:17 a.m.
The crew capsule will launch from Kennedy Space Center atop SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket at 11:17 a.m. ET.
Startup company SpinLaunch is developing new technology to launch rockets into space that reduces dependence on traditional fuels while significantly lowering the cost. WSJ visited SpinLaunch’s headquarters to see the technology in action and learn what its widespread adoption could mean for the emerging commercial space industry. Illustration: Ryan Trefes
The grand explanation physicists use to describe how the universe works may have some major new flaws to patch after a fundamental particle was found to have more mass than scientists thought. “It’s not just something is wrong,” said Dave Toback, a particle physicist at Texas A&M University and a spokesperson for the U.S. government's Fermi National Accelerator Lab, which conducted the experiments. The physicists at the lab crashed particles together over ten years and measured the mass of 4 million W bosons.
Researchers rejuvenate a 53-year-old woman's skin by decades, but clinical applications are a way off.
"We supported each other throughout everything," Mark Vande Hei said. "And I never had any concerns about my ability to continue working with them."
AB Aurigae b is a newly forming planet projected to be nine times the size of Jupiter.