4 contenders battle in bitter race to replace Boris Johnson

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JILL LAWLESS
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Boris Johnson
    Boris Johnson
    Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019
  • Penny Mordaunt
    British politician (born 1973)
  • Rishi Sunak
    Rishi Sunak
    Chancellor of the Exchequer of the United Kingdom (born 1980)
  • Kemi Badenoch
    British politician (born 1980)
  • Liz Truss
    Liz Truss
    British politician

LONDON (AP) — The fractious race to replace Boris Johnson as Britain’s prime minister narrowed on Tuesday, with four candidates battling for two spots in a run-off vote by members of the governing Conservative Party.

After three rounds of voting by party lawmakers, former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak leads the shrinking field and has all but secured his place in the final pair. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt and former Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch are vying for the second place.

All are running to succeed Johnson, who quit as party leader this month after snowballing ethics scandals sparked mass resignations in his government.

Tory lawmakers will vote Tuesday and again on Wednesday, with the last-place challenger eliminated each time. The two finalists will go to a runoff vote by all 180,000 members of the Conservative Party, with a winner announced Sept. 5.

The remaining candidates are courting supporters of Tom Tugendhat, an influential lawmaker who was eliminated from the contest on Monday.

Mordaunt came second on Monday, with 83 votes to Sunak’s 115. Truss got 71 and Badenoch 58 — but any of the three could still make the cut if they can win over supporters of axed contenders.

Both Mordaunt and Badenoch tweeted praise for Tugendhat after Monday’s vote. Truss promised to increase military spending from 2% to 3% of gross domestic product — a key issue for Tugendhat, a former soldier who chairs the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee.

The bitter campaign has exposed deep divisions in the Conservative Party at the end of Johnson’s scandal-tarnished reign. Opponents have rounded on Sunak for raising taxes in response to the economic damage wrought by the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine. Sunak has hit back that his rivals are peddling economic “fairy tales.”

In a contest where every vote counts, the electorate of 358 Conservative legislators was reduced Tuesday to 357. Tobias Ellwood, a Johnson critic who supports Mordaunt, was suspended from the party group in Parliament for failing to vote in a confidence motion on Monday.

The government easily won the vote thanks to the big Conservative majority, but Ellwood was punished for not cutting short a trip to Moldova to return for it.

Ellwood, who heads Parliament’s Defense Committee, said he had been unable to return “due to unprecedented disruption both here and in the U.K.,” where a heat wave is adding to summer travel chaos.

“I am very sorry to lose the whip but will now continue my meetings in Ukraine promoting the prime minister’s efforts here and specifically seeking to secure the reopening of Odesa port — so vital grain exports can recommence,” Ellwood said.

___

Follow all of AP’s coverage of British politics at https://apnews.com/hub/boris-johnson

Recommended Stories

  • How Decades of Networking Put Penny Mordaunt in Reach of Power

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapTen days before Boris Johnson's resignation kicked off a ferocious context to succeed him, Penny Mordaunt was doing what she has been doing for decades: putting in the hours building support among Conservative Party memb

  • Tory leadership race: Three-way battle to face Sunak in final vote

    The new Tory leader will be the next PM - so who will it be?

  • Increasingly bitter race to replace UK PM Johnson narrows to four

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's former finance minister Rishi Sunak held onto his lead in the race to become Britain's next prime minister on Monday as another hopeful was knocked out, leaving four candidates in an increasingly bitter contest to replace Boris Johnson. Sunak got 115 votes in the third ballot of Conservative lawmakers on Monday, ahead of former defence minister Penny Mordaunt on 82 and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on 71. Since Johnson said he would resign earlier this month after his scandal-ridden administration lost the support of many in his ruling Conservative Party, the race to replace him has taken an ugly turn with several contenders turning their fire on the frontrunner Sunak.

  • Kansas to vote on abortion rights in first statewide test after Roe's demise

    A fight over abortion access in Middle America is roiling the hills and plains of Kansas, where voters will decide whether the state's constitution should go on protecting the right to terminate a pregnancy. The Aug. 2 vote is the first statewide electoral test of abortion rights since June 24 when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. Both have been knocking on doors in Wichita and in the Kansas suburbs of Kansas City, Missouri, in a race to win over voters with moderate views on abortion.

  • Kemi Badenoch emerges as potential Tory kingmaker as she gains votes in third round

    Kemi Badenoch has emerged as the potential kingmaker in the Tory leadership race as she picked up votes in the third ballot on Monday night.

  • European Gas Prices Surge on Signs Russia Will Cut Off Supply

    Comments from a European official at a conference in Singapore have added to expectations that Russia will keep a pipeline closed.

  • Analysis-Wasted water saps battle against Italy's worst drought in decades

    Fast forward 90 years and, where water was once abundant, now it is growing scarce as one of the worst droughts in living memory fuelled by weeks of scorching temperatures has drastically reduced the flow of local springs. But ageing infrastructure and leaky pipes are exacerbating an already disastrous situation, with much precious water vanishing down the drain before it even reaches the taps. "The management of water infrastructure in Italy has been appalling," Roberto Cingolani, minister for ecological transition, told Reuters.

  • The Hill’s Morning Report — Democrats pivot to same-sex marriage

    Congress has its hands full this week as the House pushes ahead with a vote to codify same-sex marriage and Senate Democrats continue to wonder what to do about Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) amid a last-gasp effort to pass a budget reconciliation bill of any type. For the second time in less than a week,…

  • One killed in Russian missile attack on Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk - governor

    KYIV (Reuters) -At least one person was killed in a Russian missile strike on the centre of the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk on Tuesday, the regional governor said. Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the Donetsk region, said the attack caused loud explosions and a fire in a residential building. Rescue workers were on the scene.

  • China threatens 'strong measures' if Pelosi visits Taiwan

    China will take “resolute and strong measures” should the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi proceed with reported plans to visit Taiwan, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Tuesday. Pelosi, who is second in line to the presidency, is due to visit the self-governing island China claims as its own territory in August, according to a report in the Financial Times. Pelosi would be the highest ranking American lawmaker to visit the close U.S. ally since her predecessor as speaker, Newt Gingrich, traveled there 25 years ago.

  • Mexican president renewed asylum offer for Assange in letter to Biden

    The United Kingdom last month approved Assange's extradition to the United States to face criminal charges relating to WikiLeaks' release of confidential U.S. military records and diplomatic cables. "I left a letter to the president about Assange, explaining that he did not commit any serious crime, did not cause anyone's death, did not violate any human rights and that he exercised his freedom, and that arresting him would mean a permanent affront to freedom of expression," Lopez Obrador said in a regular news conference. Lopez Obrador earlier this year said that he also offered asylum to Assange in a letter to then-U.S. President Donald Trump before he left office and again at the beginning of Biden's presidency in 2021.

  • 23 LGBTQ+ Celebrities Who Have Been Out For 10+ Years

    "I'm more liberated and happy than I’ve been my whole life."View Entire Post ›

  • Dr. Oz Has Weirdest Explanation For Why No One Is Donating To His Campaign

    It has to do with "clever" Democrats and Republican lawnmowers.

  • Kim Reynolds' lead widens over Deidre DeJear in governor’s race, Iowa Poll shows

    Gov. Kim Reynolds' approval with Iowans has risen to over 50%, as she leads Deidre DeJear in the governor's race, the latest Iowa Poll shows.

  • In convention dominated by fear, control and cruelty, extremists take over Idaho GOP

    Idaho’s Republican Party has always been a little out there, but its latest convention sets the stage for new levels of paranoid extremity, writes the Editorial Board. Cruelty marks the GOP. | Opinion

  • Venue cancels pro-Trump tour featuring Michael Flynn and Roger Stone after a community petition warned it could attract white supremacists

    The tour has featured speakers such as Eric Trump, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, and conspiracy-theory spreading InfoWars host Alex Jones.

  • Ex-Trump Doc Ronny Jackson Shoots Himself in Foot With Ill-Timed Video on Guns

    Ronny Jackson/TwitterIn the latest addition to the pantheon of tough-guy gun-toting GOP grandstanding videos, Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) spoke up in defense of gun rights on Monday in a clip of him wielding two assault rifles—one of which was aimed at his own right foot.“I have a message for the Biden administration,” Jackson, the former physician to President Donald Trump, said in his video shared on Twitter, which racked up over a million views in under 24 hours. “If you’re thinking about takin

  • Herschel Walker is pushing away voters the way he once did tacklers

    Herschel Walker primary voters want a do-over.

  • Pakistan: Former PM Imran Khan stuns rivals with Punjab by-election upset

    The ousted former PM calls for early elections after his party wins a stunning victory.

  • Two New York residents charged with funneling Chinese investor money to Trump campaign

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Two New York state residents were charged with illegally using funds from Chinese and Singaporean investors to donate $600,000 to then-President Donald Trump's re-election campaign in 2017, U.S. prosecutors said on Monday. The scheme was part of an effort by Sherry Li and Lianbo Wang to showcase political connections as they sought funds to build a China-themed park in upstate New York, prosecutors said, adding that they raised $27 million in investment, but never completed the project. Li called the park "Chinese Disneyland," according to a complaint filed in federal court in Brooklyn.