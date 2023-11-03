4 convicted in gang-related, drive-by shooting at Marietta apartment

Attorney General Chris Carr announced Thursday that four suspects have been convicted in a shooting case.

Nicholas Poole, James Daniels, Bryce Dowell and Thomas White pleaded guilty to their involvement in a drive-by shooting at a Marietta apartment complex in June 2021.

According to Carr, Poole, Daniels and Dowell are members of 2Solid, a Cobb County hybrid gang with ties to the Bloods. White is a member of an older Cobb County hybrid gang known as the Good Product Team (GPT).

Carr said in May of 2021, police were called out to a shooting at 2525 Piedmont Road Northeast. When police got there, they found three people who had been shot.

With the help of the Cobb County Police Department, Atlanta Police identified the shooters as James Daniels, Bryce Dowell, and Nicholas Poole.

On June 25, 2021, the Cobb County Police Department responded to a drive-by shooting at 3790 Mulkey Circle in Marietta. Surveillance video showed three people being dropped off in a car, shooting the apartment units, and then being picked back up by that same car.

Investigators later spoke with the car’s owner and discovered that Daniels, Dowell, Poole, and Thomas Williams borrowed the vehicle.

The owner identified Williams as the driver and the others as passengers. Another person close to the defendants also identified Daniels, Dowell, and Poole as the shooters and Williams as the driver.

Carr said the investigation determined that Thomas White, an inmate in the Georgia Department of Corrections, got access to a cell phone and requested that Daniels, Dowell, and Poole do the shooting.

On June 28, 2021, police said three teens led police on a chase to a home in Paulding County. The investigation revealed that those teens were Daniels, Dowell, and Poole. They were found, along with several guns, at a residence in Hiram, Georgia, and arrested by the Cobb County Police Department and the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed that three of the guns found at the residence were the same ones used in the June 25, 2021, shooting on Mulkey Circle.

On Oct. 13, 2022, Williams, Daniels, Dowell, Poole, and White were indicted in Cobb County by the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit.

Carr released the following guilty pleas on Oct. 24 for Poole, Dowell, Daniels, and White:

Nicholas Poole pleaded guilty to the following charges in Cobb County Superior Court. He was sentenced to 25 years, with the first 13 years to be served in prison and the remainder on strict probation.

24 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

Four counts of Aggravated Assault

Two counts of Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree

Two counts of Criminal Damage to Property in the Second Degree

One count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

One count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

James Daniels pleaded guilty to the following charges in Cobb County Superior Court. He was sentenced to 25 years, with the first 13 years to be served in prison and the remainder on strict probation.

22 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

Four counts of Aggravated Assault

Two counts of Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree

Two counts of Criminal Damage to Property in the Second Degree

One count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Bryce Dowell pleaded guilty to the following charges in Cobb County Superior Court. He was sentenced to 25 years, with the first 13 years to be served in prison and the remainder on strict probation.

20 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

Four counts of Aggravated Assault

Two counts of Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree

Two counts of Criminal Damage to Property in the Second Degree

One count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

On Sep. 18, 2023, Thomas White pleaded guilty to the following charges in Cobb County Superior Court. He was sentenced to 15 years, with the first four years to be served in prison and the remainder on strict probation. White is serving prison sentences for separate charges in Cobb and Douglas County.

Eight counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

Four counts of Aggravated Assault

Two counts of Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree

Two counts of Criminal Damage to Property in the Second Degree

