4 critical climate indicators raised red flags in 2021

4 critical climate indicators raised red flags in 2021
Adriana Navarro
·7 min read

Four key climate indicators set new records in 2021, underscoring the importance to curb emissions from human activity and sparking criticism from the United Nations for "humanity's failure to tackle climate disruption" despite sustainable technology being readily available for governments and cheaper to use than fossil fuels.

Greenhouse gas concentrations, sea-level rise, ocean heat and ocean acidification -- all of which have been established to be significantly impacted by human activity -- set new records in 2021, according to the State of the Global Climate 2021 report released by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) this week.

At the surface, extreme weather -- from hurricanes and cyclones to droughts and flooding -- has served as the day-to-day "face" of climate change, wreaking a heavy toll on human lives and wellbeing, leading to hundreds of billions of dollars in economic losses and triggering food and water security and displacement, according to the WMO press release. The report also shows how anthropogenic climate change has impacted some key factors that typically play into these severe weather events.

The flagship report found that the global mean sea level had increased by more than double the previous rate, and ocean warming has not only increased but has also started to dive deeper into the depths, albeit warming at a lower rate.

But those aren't the only changes that the Earth's oceans are seeing. The ocean absorbs around 23% of the annual emissions of anthropogenic carbon dioxide released into the atmosphere, acting as a carbon sink. However, a reaction with the seawater leads to acidification, which can threaten organisms and ecosystem services and, in turn, impact food security, tourism and coastal protection. As the pH level of the ocean decreases, becoming more acidic, its capacity to absorb more carbon dioxide also declines.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

The Intergovernal Panel on Climate Change Sixth Assessment Report previously concluded that "there is very high confidence that open ocean surface pH is now the lowest it has been for at least 26,000 years and current rates of pH change are unprecedented since at least that time."

Current ocean acidification rates in the report were found to exceed those inferred from the Paleocene-Eocene thermal maximum (PETM) -- an interval of 1,000 years roughly 55 million years ago that included the widespread extinctions in both marine and terrestrial environments. The PETM is hypothesized to have been caused by the sudden release of methane hydrates from ocean sediments, triggered by a massive volcanic eruption and associated with large perturbations of the global carbon cycle.

Data from specific sites also indicated that levels of carbon dioxide, atmospheric methane and nitrous oxide continued to increase in 2021. The report warned that the increase of atmospheric methane was a precursor of tropospheric ozone, or ozone at the ground level, which can impact human health, agriculture and ecosystems.

FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2021, photo, emissions rise from the smokestacks at the Jeffrey Energy Center coal power plant as the sun sets, near Emmett, Kansas. Climate change is going to get worse, but as gloomy as the latest scientific reports are, scientists stress that curbing global warming is not hopeless. The science says it is not game over for planet Earth or humanity. Action can prevent some of the worst if done soon, they say. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

The report also found that 2015 to 2021 were the seven warmest years on record globally, though 2021 was "less warm" than recent years due to the influence of moderate La Niña events at the start and end of the year. While this did have a temporary cooling effect, the average global temperature for the year was still above the pre-industrial level by about 1.11 degrees Celsius.

"It's just a matter of time before we see another warmest year on record," WMO Secretary-General Professor Petteri Taalas said. "Our climate is changing before our eyes. The heat trapped by human-induced greenhouse gases will warm the planet for many generations to come. Sea level rise, ocean heat and acidification will continue for hundreds of years unless means to remove carbon from the atmosphere are invented. Some glaciers have reached the point of no return and this will have long-term repercussions in a world in which more than 2 billion people already experience water stress."

Upon the release of the WMO State of the Climate report, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres remarked that there is a way forward, but continuing to rely on fossil fuels will only be a "dead end."

"We must end fossil fuel pollution and accelerate the renewable energy transition before we incinerate our only home," Guterres said. "Time is running out."

To keep the hope for limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees alive, he stressed that the world must act within the decade -- starting with transforming energy systems.

The starting point is a "low-hanging fruit," according to Guterres, with renewable energy technologies like wind and solar readily available and often cheaper than coal and other fossil fuels. The cost of wind energy has also declined over the past decade, along with the cost of solar energy and batteries.

He added that the investment in renewables creates three times more jobs than fossil fuels. "We don't have a moment to lose," Guterres said before laying out a plan of five critical actions to pave the way for a transition to renewable energy.

FILE - The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, addresses the media during a joint press conference with the President of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen, in Vienna, Austria, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. On Wednesday, May 18, Guterres launched a five-point plan to jump-start broader use of renewable energies as the U.N. weather agency reported that greenhouse gas concentrations, ocean heat, sea-level rise, and ocean acidification hit new records last year. (AP Photo/Theresa Wey, file)

The first step of his plan calls for renewable energy technologies like battery storage to be treated as essential and freely available global public goods on the basis that storing renewable electricity has often been cited as the greatest barrier to the clean energy transition.

"Removing obstacles to knowledge sharing and technological transfer -- including intellectual property constraints -- is crucial for a rapid and fair renewable energy transition," Guterres said, calling on governments to lead a global coalition on battery storage to fast-track innovation and deployment.

The second part of the plan includes securing, scaling up and diversifying the supply of components and raw materials for renewable energy technologies, which are concentrated in only a handful of countries.

The third point focuses on building frameworks and reforming bureaucracies that slow renewable projects through bottlenecks created by red tape, permits and grid connections.

FILE - A woman, with an eye drawn on her hand to show she is watching, and "1.5" for countries to keep warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius, took part in a Fridays for Future climate protest inside a plenary corridor at the SEC (Scottish Event Campus) venue for the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, in Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File)

His fourth point calls on governments to shift subsidies away from fossil fuels "to protect the poor and most vulnerable people and communities."

"While people suffer from high prices at the pump, the oil and gas industry is raking in billions from a distorted market," Guterres said. "This scandal must stop."

The last point calls for private and public investments in renewable energy to be tripled, increasing investments to at least $4 trillion a year. He reasoned that while it was a big investment now, the world would reap "big rewards" in the years to come.

"But some developing countries pay seven times more in financing costs than developed countries," Guterres added. "We need blended finance that provides the necessary structures to close existing funding gaps and unlock the trillions held by private actors. This means adjusted risk frameworks and more flexibility to scale up renewable finance."

He called on multilateral development banks and development finance institutions to take responsibility and fully align their lending portfolios with the Paris Agreement by 2024 at the latest.

"Every country, city and citizen, every financial institution, company and civil society organization has a role to play," Guterres said. "But most of all, it's time for leaders -- public and private alike -- to stop talking about renewables as a distant project for the future. Because without renewables, there can be no future."

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Alarming new records set for four indicators showing humans making ‘planetary-scale changes’

    “The global energy system is broken and bringing us ever closer to climate catastrophe,” said Secretary-General António Guterres

  • World’s oceans at most acidic level in 26,000 years, climate report warns

    (Reuters) -The world's oceans grew to their warmest and most acidic levels on record last year, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Wednesday, as United Nations officials warned that war in Ukraine threatened global climate commitments. Oceans saw the most striking extremes as the WMO detailed a range of turmoil wrought by climate change in its annual "State of the Global Climate" https://mcusercontent.com/e35fa2254c2a4394f75d43308/files/3d2f5b01-11a6-dee2-a42a-13ad5002dc33/1290_Statement_2021_en_1_.pdf report.

  • EU rushes out $300 billion roadmap to ditch Russian energy

    The European Union’s executive arm moved Wednesday to jump-start plans for the 27-nation bloc to abandon Russian energy amid the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine, proposing a nearly 300 billion-euro ($315 billion) package that includes more efficient use of fuels and faster rollout of renewable power. The European Commission’s investment initiative is meant to help the 27 EU countries start weaning themselves off Russian fossil fuels this year. The goal is to deprive Russia, the EU’s main supplier of oil, natural gas and coal, of tens of billions in revenue and strengthen EU climate policies.

  • 27 Most Lucrative Side Gigs for People Over 50

    If you think the side hustle was born to serve the millennial generation, that might be true. Everywhere you turn these days, it seems like millennials -- ages 23 to 38 -- have at least one...

  • US cites ‘genuine possibility’ of North Korea missile, nuclear test during Biden trip

    The Biden administration is preparing for the possibility that North Korea will conduct a missile or nuclear test near or during President Biden’s visit to the region. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters Wednesday that U.S. intelligence suggests that such tests before, during, or after Biden’s upcoming Asia trip are a…

  • N.Korean leader Kim slams officials' 'immaturity' in response to COVID outbreak

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korean leader Kim Jong Un slammed his country's response to its first confirmed COVID-19 outbreak as immature, accusing government officials of inadequacies and inertia as fever cases swept the country, state media reported on Wednesday. North Korea reported 232,880 more people with fever symptoms, and six more deaths after country revealed the COVID outbreak last week.

  • North Korean planes pick up medical supplies in China - media

    North Korea has sent aircraft to China to pick up medical supplies days after it confirmed its first COVID-19 outbreak, media reported on Tuesday. In some of its first international flights since the coronavirus pandemic began more than two years ago, three Air Koryo planes from North Korea flew to the Chinese city of Shenyang on Monday, and flew back with medical supplies later in the day, South Korea's Yonhap news agency said, citing unidentified sources.

  • More Ukraine fighters surrendering in Mariupol, Russia says

    Moscow said nearly 700 more Ukrainian fighters had surrendered in Russian-held Mariupol as it shored up a key gain in the south, while the United States became the latest Western country to reopen its embassy in Kyiv. Ukraine has ordered its garrison in Mariupol to stand down, but the ultimate outcome of Europe's bloodiest battle for decades remains unresolved. Top commanders of Ukrainian fighters who had made their last stand at the Azovstal steelworks in the port city are still inside the plant, according to the leader of pro-Russian separatists in control of the area, Denis Pushilin, quoted by local news agency DNA on Wednesday.

  • One of Tacoma’s most popular drives to close to cars forever. Here’s why and what it means

    “We are respecting nature’s power and pulling back from the land’s edge to protect the public ...”

  • NASA expects Mars lander to run out of power, ending InSight's historic mission

    InSight detected more than 1,300 quakes on Mars, revealing the planet's inner layers for the first time. But NASA engineers couldn't clear the dust.

  • UN chief `hopeful' of Ukraine grain deal to help food crisis

    With global hunger levels at a new high, the United Nations chief said Wednesday he is in "intense contacts” with Russia and other key countries hoping for an agreement to allow the export of grain stored in Ukrainian ports and ensure Russian food and fertilizer have unrestricted access to global markets. Guterres said global hunger levels “are at a new high,” with the number of people facing severe food insecurity doubling in just two years from 135 million before the pandemic to 276 million today.

  • U.N. chief in talks on restoring Ukraine grain exports amid global food crisis

    UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday that he is in "intense contact" with Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, the United States and the European Union in an effort to restore Ukrainian grain export as a global food crisis worsens. "I am hopeful, but there is still a way to go," said Guterres, who visited Moscow and Kyiv late last month. Addressing a food security meeting at the United Nations hosted by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Guterres appealed to Russia to allow "the safe and secure export of grain stored in Ukrainian ports" and for Russian food and fertilizers to "have full and unrestricted access to world markets."

  • Chinese depositors left in dark as three local banks freeze deposits

    Three banks in China's central Henan province have frozen at least $178 million of deposits, offering scant information on why or for how long, leaving firms unable to pay workers and individuals locked out of savings, depositors told Reuters. Yu Zhou Xin Min Sheng Village Bank, Shangcai Huimin Country Bank and Zhecheng Huanghuai Community Bank froze all deposits on April 18, with all three telling customers they were upgrading internal systems. The banks have not issued any communication on the matter since, depositors said.

  • Live updates | UN Chief: War in Ukraine driving world hunger

    The United Nations chief said Wednesday he is in “intense contacts” with Russia and other countries to stop escalating global hunger exacerbated by the war in Ukraine by allowing the export of grain stored in Ukrainian ports and ensuring Russian food and fertilizers have unrestricted access to world markets. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he's hopeful after discussions with Moscow, Ukraine, Turkey, the U.S., European Union and other key countries. Guterres said Ukraine and Russia together produce almost a third of the world’s wheat and barley and half of its sunflower oil, and Russia and its ally Belarus are the world’s number two and three producers of potash, a key ingredient of fertilizer.

  • Massachusetts identifies first 2022 U.S. case of monkeypox infection

    (Reuters) -The Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Wednesday said it had confirmed a single case of monkeypox virus infection in a man who had recently traveled to Canada. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)said its labs confirmed the infection to be monkeypox on Wednesday afternoon. The state agency said it was working with CDC and relevant local boards of health to carry out contact tracing, adding that "the case poses no risk to the public, and the individual is hospitalized and in good condition."

  • 'I don't remember firing it,' says man accused of gunning down man in Volusia love triangle

    Damian DeRousha is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Donald Geno at the Volusia County Fleet Maintenance Facility in 2021.

  • North Texas man arrested on charges related to a stolen valor investigation

    It’s a federal crime to falsely claim to be a recipient of certain military awards in order to obtain money, property or other benefits.

  • N.Korean leader slams officials for COVID response

    STORY: As North Korea battles an explosive COVID-19 outbreak, leader Kim Jong Un has slammed his country's response to the crisis.Kim met government officials on Tuesday (May 17) and, according to state media, called their efforts 'immature' and inadequate.Since North Korea first acknowledged the outbreak last week, it has reported some 1.7 million people with fever symptoms and more than 60 deaths.The country has mobilized its armed forces to help fight the virus with state television on Tuesday showing large numbers of troops gathered in a square in the capital.Yet, North Korea has not stated mass vaccinations and has limited testing capabilities.Many experts are concerned it may be difficult to assess how widely and rapidly the disease is spreading.All this comes as Kim is said to be considering testing an intercontinental ballistic missile in the next few days.According to U.S. and South Korean officials, the test is expected to happen ahead of U.S. President Joe Biden's first official trip to South Korea on Friday.A weapons test could overshadow Biden's trip and complicate international efforts to offer Pyongyang aid in its battle against COVID.A UN spokesperson warned on Tuesday efforts by North Korea to curb the virus could have devastating consequences for human rights in the country.

  • Stealing endangered plant from NC mountains could result in a felony

    Stealing a certain type of plant could result in fines and potential jail time, and even a felony conviction in North Carolina.

  • New island emerges off New Jersey coast, and endangered birds are flocking to it

    "The use of this island was truly unprecedented in this part of New Jersey."