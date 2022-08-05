4 critically injured in lightning strike near White House, officials say

Four people were critically injured when lightning struck near the White House on Thursday evening during a storm, according to D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department.

The lightning struck just before 7 p.m. in Lafayette Park, which is across the street from the White House. Two men and two women were transported to hospitals, all with "critical life threatening injuries," D.C. Fire and EMS said in a tweet.

Spokesperson Vito Maggiolo said the lightning strike was witnessed by members of the U.S. Secret Service and the U.S. Park Police, who responded to the scene.

Parts of the D.C. metro area were under a severe thunderstorm warning Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Apparent lightning strike Lafayette Park NW. #DCsBravest on scene in the process of treating and transporting 4 patients, all in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/1jyCh44Q2n — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) August 4, 2022

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Lightning strike near the White House critically injures 4: Officials