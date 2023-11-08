4 current or former Los Angeles sheriff's officials die in apparent suicides in 2 days

LOS ANGELES — Four current or former Los Angeles County sheriff’s employees were found dead Monday and Tuesday in deaths that are being investigated as suicides, law enforcement sources said.

The deaths are unrelated to one another, law enforcement sources said.

A captain was found dead at his home in Saugus on Monday morning; hours later, a retired deputy was found dead in the Antelope Valley. Also Monday, a jail official known as a custody assistant was found dead in the Santa Clarita area, law enforcement sources said.

Early Tuesday, sheriff’s detectives were notified that a deputy who worked in a jail was found unresponsive at home and pronounced dead at a hospital in Pomona, the sources said.

All are being investigated as deaths by suicide, but the causes of death have not been established by the Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office, according to the sources.

The sheriff’s office would not disclose their names out of respect for the families.

“The Sheriff’s Department is beyond saddened to learn of the deaths involving four LASD employees, one retired and three current members of the department,” it said in a statement.

“We are stunned to learn of these deaths, and it has sent shockwaves of emotions throughout the department as we try and cope with the loss of not just one, but four beloved active and retired members of our department family,” Sheriff Robert Luna said.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com