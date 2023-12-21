4 in custody after chase out of Charlotte ends in York County crash

Four people wanted by police in Charlotte were taken into custody Tuesday in York County, deputies said.

Around 4 p.m., the York County Sheriff’s Office said a chase out of Charlotte had ended in a crash on Highway 160 at Interstate 77 North.

ALSO READ: 2 juveniles in stolen car arrested after chase ends in Rock Hill

Deputies said the chase reached speeds of up to 100 mph. The driver went down I-77 to Porter Road, into Rock Hill, and then back north before crashing.

Four people who were wanted by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department were taken into custody at the scene.

According to our partners at the Rock Hill Herald, three of the people were adults. They were identified as Richard Eugene Petty, McKinley Hayes Hunt, and Jabriel Halin Blakeney, all aged 19. The fourth person was a 17-year-old whose name wasn’t released.

Fort Mill police said they were helping the sheriff’s office. Police said there was no threat to the public.

(WATCH BELOW: Man leads police on chase from Salisbury Tractor Supply to Charlotte)