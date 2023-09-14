4 Dallas police officers injured when SUV struck by another vehicle, officials say

Four Dallas police officers working a shooting call were injured when a vehicle they were using for cover was struck by a pickup, officials said.

Police were dispatched to the 3100 block of Community Drive around 3:15 a.m. regarding a shooting. The officers used a police SUV to shield themselves while they tried to get the suspect to exit the house, Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV reported.

Someone driving a pickup crashed into the SUV, which struck the officers. Four officers were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One of them may have a broken bone, according to WFAA, and the other three sustained minor injuries.

Police detained the pickup’s driver at the scene, and a test for intoxication came back negative, WFAA reported.

Officials told WFAA that the driver wasn’t involved in the shooting call that had brought officers to the location. One person was injured in the shooting and taken to a local hospital and one suspect was arrested.