4 Days To Buy Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Before The Ex-Dividend Date

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days time. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 17th of April will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of May.

Colgate-Palmolive's next dividend payment will be US$0.44 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.72 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Colgate-Palmolive has a trailing yield of 2.5% on the current stock price of $69.91. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether Colgate-Palmolive has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Colgate-Palmolive is paying out an acceptable 62% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It paid out more than half (53%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's positive to see that Colgate-Palmolive's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

NYSE:CL Historical Dividend Yield April 12th 2020 More

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see Colgate-Palmolive earnings per share are up 3.0% per annum over the last five years. Earnings per share growth has been slim, and the company is already paying out a majority of its earnings. While there is some room to both increase the payout ratio and reinvest in the business, generally the higher a payout ratio goes, the lower a company's prospects for future growth.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Colgate-Palmolive has delivered 7.2% dividend growth per year on average over the past ten years. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Colgate-Palmolive? Earnings per share have been growing modestly and Colgate-Palmolive paid out a bit over half of its earnings and free cash flow last year. Overall we're not hugely bearish on the stock, but there are likely better dividend investments out there.

