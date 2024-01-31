4 days after car plunged off Virginia Beach Fishing Pier, recovery postponed again

Weather and water conditions have stalled recovery of a car that crashed into the Virginia Beach Fishing Pier by another day. The car has been underwater since Saturday.

According to police, Crofton Industries, a Portsmouth-based company helping with the recovery, advised the department not to attempt today. Current speeds near the car have been substantially higher than what is considered safe, and low visibility has prevented divers and remote imaging from being successful.

Missing man may be connected to Virginia Beach Fishing Pier crash, police say

The first call came in at 6:52 a.m. for a car that went through the end of the wooden pier off 15th Street at the Oceanfront. The driver is presumed dead, but police are still working on a plan to remove the vehicle. The vehicle, which is on its roof, poses a risk of entanglement, he said. Divers can get pinned under the SUV, which is swaying with the current, and tethers could get caught on other obstacles.

On Tuesday, Virginia Beach police said the case of a missing man “has many similarities” to the circumstances of Saturday’s crash at the Virginia Beach Fishing Pier. Police have not released his identity, or what details may have led them to potentially connect the two cases.

Eliza Noe, eliza.noe@virginiamedia.com