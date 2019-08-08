4 Days Left Until EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (VTX:EMSN) Trades Ex-Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (VTX:EMSN) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. You will need to purchase shares before the 13th of August to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of August.

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING's next dividend payment will be CHF19.75 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of CHF19.75 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING has a trailing yield of 3.3% on the current share price of CHF606.5. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING paid out more than half (70%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It paid out 77% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is within usual limits but will limit the company's ability to lift the dividend if there's no growth.

It's positive to see that EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. For this reason, we're glad to see EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING's earnings per share have risen 10% per annum over the last five years. The company paid out most of its earnings as dividends over the last year, even though business is booming and earnings per share are growing rapidly. We're surprised that management has not elected to reinvest more in the business to accelerate growth further.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING has delivered 15% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

To Sum It Up

Is EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING worth buying for its dividend? Higher earnings per share generally lead to higher dividends from dividend-paying stocks over the long run. However, we'd also note that EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING is paying out more than half of its earnings and cash flow as profits, which could limit the dividend growth if earnings growth slows. In summary, it's hard to get excited about EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING from a dividend perspective.