4 Days Left Until Prim, S.A. (BME:PRM) Trades Ex-Dividend

Important news for shareholders and potential investors in Prim, S.A. (BME:PRM): The dividend payment of €0.089 per share will be distributed to shareholders on 16 January 2019, and the stock will begin trading ex-dividend at an earlier date, 14 January 2019. What does this mean for current shareholders and potential investors? Below, I will explain how holding Prim can impact your portfolio income stream, by analysing the stock’s most recent financial data and dividend attributes.

Check out our latest analysis for Prim

5 questions to ask before buying a dividend stock

When researching a dividend stock, I always follow the following screening criteria:

Does it pay an annual yield higher than 75% of dividend payers?

Has it consistently paid a stable dividend without missing a payment or drastically cutting payout?

Has the amount of dividend per share grown over the past?

Does earnings amply cover its dividend payments?

Based on future earnings growth, will it be able to continue to payout dividend at the current rate?

BME:PRM Historical Dividend Yield January 9th 19 More

How does Prim fare?

The company currently pays out 58% of its earnings as a dividend, according to its trailing twelve-month data, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. Furthermore, analysts have not forecasted a dividends per share for the future, which makes it hard to determine the yield shareholders should expect, and whether the current payout is sustainable, moving forward.

If you want to dive deeper into the sustainability of a certain payout ratio, you may wish to consider the cash flow of the business. Companies with strong cash flow can sustain a higher payout ratio, while companies with weaker cash flow generally cannot.

If there is one thing that you want to be reliable in your life, it’s dividend stocks and their constant income stream. Whilst its per-share payments have increased during the past 10 years, there has been some hiccups. Investors have seen reductions in the dividend per share in the past, although, it has picked up again.

In terms of its peers, Prim generates a yield of 5.3%, which is high for Medical Equipment stocks.

Next Steps:

With these dividend metrics in mind, I definitely rank Prim as a strong income stock, and is worth further research for anyone who considers dividends an important part of their portfolio strategy. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, you should always research extensively before deciding whether or not a stock is an appropriate investment for you. I always recommend analysing the company’s fundamentals and underlying business before making an investment decision. I’ve put together three important aspects you should further examine:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for PRM’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for PRM’s outlook. Valuation: What is PRM worth today? Even if the stock is a cash cow, it’s not worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether PRM is currently mispriced by the market. Other Dividend Rockstars: Are there better dividend payers with stronger fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



