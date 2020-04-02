4 Days Left Until TX Group AG (VTX:TXGN) Trades Ex-Dividend

It looks like TX Group AG (VTX:TXGN) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 7th of April will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 9th of April.

TX Group's next dividend payment will be CHF3.50 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of CHF3.50 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that TX Group has a trailing yield of 5.1% on the current share price of CHF68. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether TX Group has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. TX Group paid out 57% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 33% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's positive to see that TX Group's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. TX Group's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 15% a year over the previous five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last ten years, TX Group has lifted its dividend by approximately 8.8% a year on average. Growing the dividend payout ratio while earnings are declining can deliver nice returns for a while, but it's always worth checking for when the company can't increase the payout ratio any more - because then the music stops.

The Bottom Line

Is TX Group an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? We're not enthused by the declining earnings per share, although at least the company's payout ratio is within a reasonable range, meaning it may not be at imminent risk of a dividend cut. In summary, while it has some positive characteristics, we're not inclined to race out and buy TX Group today.

So if you want to do more digging on TX Group, you'll find it worthwhile knowing the risks that this stock faces. We've identified 4 warning signs with TX Group (at least 1 which is a bit concerning), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

