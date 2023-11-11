4 dead, 1 injured in fatal crashes on I-35E and Loop 12, Dallas police say

Dallas police are investigating two accidents that killed four people and injured one on Friday afternoon and early Saturday, officials said.

Officers responded to the northbound lanes of Interstate 35E near the junction with U.S. Highway 67 around 3:15 p.m. Friday. A vehicle had crashed into a retaining wall, police said. A woman died at the scene and another woman died at a local hospital from her injuries.

Around 3:20 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 4400 block of Great Trinity Forest Way regarding an accident. Investigators determined that a driver lost control of their vehicle and hit an 18-wheeler, officials said.

Both occupants of the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the 18-wheeler was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The investigation into both accidents is ongoing, officials said. The victims will be identified by the Dallas County Medical Examiner pending notification of next of kin.

Today's top stories:

→ What’s the future of Fort Worth’s north side?

→ Attorneys to argue appeal for ex-Fort Worth cop Aaron Dean

→ Fort Worth animal shelters kill hundreds of dogs and cats every month

🚨Get free alerts when news breaks.