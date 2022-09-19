4 dead, 1 missing after Mercer County farmhouse fire; cause sought

Authorities say four people died and one remains missing following a fire at a farmhouse in western Pennsylvania.

Fire crews in Mercer County were called to the blaze near Fredonia at about midnight Thursday and found the multi-story farmhouse engulfed in flames.

Coroner John Libonati said Monday that the remains of four people — a man and a woman and two juveniles, a boy and a girl — were recovered.

The identities of the victims are to be confirmed through medical records.

Another person reported missing is still being sought, he said.

State police and a fire marshal are investigating the cause of the blaze.

