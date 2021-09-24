4 dead, 1 severely injured in Aiken apartment shooting

Four people are dead and one person has severe injuries after a shooting inside a unit at the Silver Bluff Apartments.

Shortly after 1:25 a.m. on Friday, police responded to a call of an active shooting at the apartment complex. While police determined which apartment the shooting was taking place, officers said they heard a gunshot and took cover until other units came to the scene.

Police found four people dead and one person severely injured; the survivor was taken to a hospital.

Although the shooting is under investigation, the Aiken Department of Public Safety said it does not believe any suspects are at large.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call the public safety department at (803) 642-7620 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-274-6372.

This is a developing story.