4 dead, 1 severely injured in Aiken apartment shooting

Joseph Bustos
·1 min read

Four people are dead and one person has severe injuries after a shooting inside a unit at the Silver Bluff Apartments.

Shortly after 1:25 a.m. on Friday, police responded to a call of an active shooting at the apartment complex. While police determined which apartment the shooting was taking place, officers said they heard a gunshot and took cover until other units came to the scene.

Police found four people dead and one person severely injured; the survivor was taken to a hospital.

Although the shooting is under investigation, the Aiken Department of Public Safety said it does not believe any suspects are at large.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call the public safety department at (803) 642-7620 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-274-6372.

This is a developing story.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Jelani Day: Body of missing student identified a day after his mother complained about Gabby Petito attention

    ‘But do you not see us? Do you not see me? Do you not see my son?’

  • Groundbreaking for Obama presidential center set for Tuesday

    Former President Barack Obama's presidential center will move another step closer to its brick-and-mortar future next week when ground is broken after years of reviews, other delays and continued local opposition. Obama and his wife, Michelle, will join Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot in Chicago on Tuesday for a groundbreaking ceremony for the Obama Presidential Center. “Michelle and I could not be more excited to break ground on the Obama Presidential Center in the community that we love,” the former president says, seated beside his wife, in a video announcement shared first with The Associated Press.

  • Officer in Daniel Prude death faces departmental discipline

    One of several police officers seen on video pinning down Daniel Prude, a Black man who died after being detained on a street in upstate New York, faces potential departmental discipline, the Rochester Police Department said. Officer Mark Vaughn is the only officer to be served with “departmental charges” Thursday following an internal investigation of the police response to Prude, whose death sparked nightly protests and led to the suspension of seven officers.

  • 8-year-old getting off school bus hit by pickup — and driver flees, Virginia cops say

    The child had life-threatening injuries after the crash near the North Carolina border.

  • Trudeau's return to power with big spending plans could fuel Canada's hot inflation

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau risks further fueling Canada's hot inflation if he presses ahead with spending plans outlined during the election campaign, which could pressure the Bank of Canada to hike interest rates sooner than planned. Trudeau's Liberals have pledged C$78 billion ($61.6 billion) in new spending over five years, about 4% of gross domestic product.

  • Wake DA faces families, criticism of police investigations at criminal justice forum

    A mother whose son was jailed in a fake drugs scheme asked the prosecutor why the Raleigh police officer in the case has not been punished.

  • Explainer-How U.S. regulators are cracking down on cryptocurrencies

    Regulators globally are cracking down on cryptocurrencies, alarmed at a rapidly expanding market that exceeded a record $2 trillion in April. China on Friday said it was banning all crypto trading and mining, sending digital coins tumbling. Global regulators worry the rise in privately operated currencies could undermine their control of the financial and monetary systems, increase systemic risks, promote financial crime and hurt investors.

  • Biden says there will be consequences over Haiti migrants' treatment

    U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday there would be repercussions for U.S. Border Patrol agents over their harsh treatment of Haitian migrants at the southern U.S. border, calling it an embarrassment to the nation. Still, Biden added that he ultimately bears responsibility for the situation at the Texas border with Mexico amid an influx of thousands of Haitians that has drawn international attention after viral photos showing agents on horseback using reins against the migrants. U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who is scheduled to speak at a White House news briefing later on Friday, has launched an investigation over the issue.

  • Explainer-What's new in China's crackdown on crypto?

    The move sent bitcoin and other major coins lower, as well as pressurising crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten Chinese agencies, including the central bank and banking, securities and foreign exchange regulators, have vowed to work together to root out "illegal" cryptocurrency activity. While China has been putting in place increasingly stricter rules on virtual currencies, it has now made all activities related to them illegal and sent a signal of intent they plan to get even tougher on enforcing the rules.

  • Brian Laundrie: Second woman reveals she picked up missing man hitchhiking

    Laundrie was dropped at Spread Creek camping area, where Petito’s remains were found on 19 Sept

  • One man arrested in shooting at Miami-area rap show that left 3 dead and 20 wounded

    Police have arrested one man for his alleged role in the mass shooting that killed three people and wounded 20 others outside a Northwest Miami-Dade banquet hall in May.

  • West Chester Police: Teens as young as 13 involved in suburban Cincinnati crime spree

    West Chester police said dozens of teenagers — some as young as 13 — are working in groups ransacking cars looking for weapons and stealing vehicles for joyrides.

  • A Dangerous Scramble to Evacuate Afghan Nonprofit Workers

    Roya was the face of the modern young Afghan woman. As leader of a girls’ club funded by the U.S. government, she gave her troops a script for their lives that their mothers could not pursue: They were just as powerful as boys in their ability to change their communities, she taught them. Working for another small nonprofit, she helped build connections between American and Afghan girls. “I taught them that no one could silence us or tell us something wasn’t possible just because we were girls,”

  • Tough-on-Crime Republican DA Charged With Ambushing, Raping Woman

    Facebook/JeffThomasforDAA Republican district attorney in Pennsylvania who styled himself as a tough-on-crime prosecutor—while refusing to pursue charges against anyone cited for disregarding state mask mandates—now stands accused of violently raping a female acquaintance in her own home, according to Pennsylvania State Police.Somerset County DA Jeffrey Lynn Thomas, 36, allegedly attacked the unidentified woman on Sept. 18, having first contacted her on Snapchat to say he’d be coming over in a f

  • Gabby Petito's Inner Circle Shares Insight Into Alleged "Toxic" Relationship With Brian Laundrie

    After Gabby Petito was found dead in Wyoming, people close to her and Brian Laundrie alleged their relationship had many ups and downs. "They always had some drama," one friend told People.

  • S.C. dad won’t face charges for accidentally leaving twin sons in car

    South Carolina investigators have decided not to file charges against the father of 20-month-old twin boys, Brycen and Brayden McDaniel, […] The post S.C. dad won’t face charges for accidentally leaving twin sons in car appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Man arrested in Miami mass shooting that left 3 dead and 20 injured

    Davonte Barnes, 22, of Miami Gardens, was booked late Thursday on three counts of first-degree murder and 20 counts of attempted murder, according to jail records.

  • Arrest warrant alleges Brian Laundrie spent $1,000 on an 'unauthorized' Capital One debit card following Gabby Petito's death

    Suffolk County Police Department records obtained by Insider showed that Gabby Petito banked with Capital One.

  • Jitender Maan Gogi: India gangster shot dead in Delhi court

    Two men dressed as lawyers opened fire in court on a man police detained on charges of murder and extortion.

  • A Minnesota father says his son is ‘evil’ but didn’t realize there were bodies in car he helped hide

    Some fathers help their sons learn how to tie a tie, to throw a ball, or how to shave. Darren […] The post A Minnesota father says his son is ‘evil’ but didn’t realize there were bodies in car he helped hide appeared first on TheGrio.