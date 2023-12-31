4 dead, 2 in critical condition after Michigan house explosion

Four people are dead and two in critical condition in Michigan after a home was destroyed Saturday in an explosion, authorities say.

A wide swath of ground surrounding the home's hollowed-out basement was completely covered with splintered wood debris Saturday, aerial footage shows. The charred husk of a car could also be seen near where the outside walls of the home once stood in Whitmore Lake, a rural community about 12 miles north of Ann Arbor.

The deadly incident occurred around 4 p.m. on Saturday when the sounds of the explosion were heard nine miles away, police said. Debris was sent flying into the air and spread all the way to a nearby highway, leading a local resident to report the blast to authorities.

This image from video shows the remains of a house scattered after an explosion in Northfield Township, Mich., on Saturday Dec. 30, 2023. Several were killed and injured.

The four people who died were found at the scene of the explosion and two people were hospitalized at Ann Arbor's Michigan Medicine in critical condition , the Associated Press reported .

Michigan State police also responded to the incident, and fire and hazardous materials crews were also expected to secure the scene Saturday.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation, according to police in Northfield Township, and the names and ages of the six people have not been released by authorities.

Neighboring homes were not damaged, Northfield Township Police Lt. David Powell said Saturday.

His police department did not immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for comment Sunday.

Contributing: Kylie Martin, Detroit Free Press; Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Whitmore Lake Michigan house explosion kills 4, injures 2 victims