4 dead, 2 injured after a string of PG County shootings

The events mark the 10th deadly shooting in the affluent, predominantly Black county in 10 days

A series of shootings Friday night and Saturday morning in Prince George’s County, Maryland left at least four people dead and two critically injured, police say.

Officers arrived in the 1900 block of Village Green Drive just before 11 p.m. Friday night to find three women with gunshot wounds. One woman was pronounced dead on the scene, and another was rushed to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead, per the PG County Police Department on Twitter. The third sustained critical injuries.

@ChiefAzizPGPD PG residents need to hear from you and @CEXAlsobrooks TODAY about the escalating homicides in the county. What is the plan? — CER💋 (@TheRealMrsRome) July 31, 2021

Later at approximately 11:30, police responded to another shooting roughly one mile away in the 1800 block of Ryderwood Court. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds who, after being rushed to the hospital, was later pronounced dead.

A third shooting occurred ten miles away at roughly 3:30 Saturday morning in the 6700 block of 22nd place. Police say officers found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds inside of a van.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene, and the woman sustained critical injuries.

Police said detectives are investigating the three incidents separately, but are looking to establish connections among them. No suspects or motives have been identified thus far.

These events bring the total to 10 deadly shootings in the 10 days between July 21 and July 31 in PG County, per WUSA9.

Pg County thinking we playing games beefing up security high alert and higher alert in this police department to many crimes going on enough is enough busting there ass 2 removing and replacing lot of them never seen crimes like this and we not playing games — Pernell Clayton (@clayton_pernell) July 31, 2021

On July 21, 21-year-old Juan Agudelo Maldonado was pronounced dead at an Adelphi, Maryland condo where four others were left injured. Three days later on July 24, 33-year-old Antoine Lee Riley was pronounced dead from gunshot wounds in the 13300 block of Laurel Bowie Road, and 29-year-old Jether Bonds was pronounced dead from gunshot wounds outside a house in the 6800 block of Cherryfield Road.

In Suitland, Maryland a few hours later, a 31-year-old man died at the hospital after being shot in the 4500 block of Silver Hill Road. 35-year-old Raymond Bailey III was then found shot in his car on July 26 in Landover. 22-year-old Johnathan Legrant died at the hospital on July 27 after being shot in the 400 block of Bentwood Drive at roughly 4 p.m.

No arrests have been made thus far for any of the shootings, WUSA9 reports. Police are asking anyone with information to contact Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Violent crime has been on the rise in the affluent, predominantly Black county since March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic spread to America. Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said officials have responded by implementing the “Our Streets Our Future” initiative, a local task force responsible for coming up with community solutions to the county’s crime problem.

The program will involve collaboration between law enforcement and community members, counseling for communities impacted by violence and a campaign involving community events, ads, and mentorship programs.”We believe this is the way to go because it going to take all of us to do the work to end gun violence,” Braveboy told WUSA9. “No one deserves to die in Prince George’s County.”

