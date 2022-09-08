4 dead and 3 wounded in Memphis shootings, suspect in custody

Four people were killed and three were wounded Wednesday in a series of shootings in Memphis that were allegedly carried out by a 19-year-old man, officials said.

At least one of the shootings was broadcast on Facebook Live, police said.

The suspect was apprehended around 9:20 p.m., more than two hours after police issued an urgent warning that prompted calls for residents of the city of around 630,000 to stay indoors.

“Many families were shattered tonight,” Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner Jr. said at a news conference early Thursday.

The first shooting happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday and a man was found fatally shot in a driveway, police said. Other shootings occurred starting around 4:30 p.m.

Memphis police tweeted an urgent alert at around 7 p.m. local time warning that an armed man was responsible for multiple shootings.

“We are getting reports that he is recording his actions on Facebook. We do not have a specific location of where he is now,” the tweet stated.

Police Maj. Karen Rudolph, a department spokesperson, told NBC affiliate WMC of Memphis in a phone interview Wednesday before the arrest that the suspect recorded a shooting.

“Yes, that is true,” she said. “We did receive a video where he was recording himself."

Facebook parent company Meta said that it removed content related to the incident. The company said it was in contact with Memphis police and removed live video.

Rudolph told WMC that the suspect was initially in a vehicle described as having dealer tags but then changed vehicles. She did not elaborate on how that occurred.

At 9:11 p.m., police asked in a tweet that everyone in the area of Ivan and Hodge roads stay indoors. The shelter-in-place advisory was lifted after the suspect was taken into custody.

The city's transit authority later said trolley and bus services would resume for a final run Wednesday night and go back to full service Thursday morning.

