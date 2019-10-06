In this image from 41 KSHB Kansas City Action News police work the scene of a shooting outside a Kansas City, Kansas bar Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.

Four people were dead, five more wounded and a manhunt was underway Sunday following a shooting rampage at a bar in Kansas City, Kansas, police said.

Police spokesman Thomas Tomasic said police received a call at about 1:30 a.m. local time and arrived at the private club Tequila KC to find patrons fleeing. Inside, officers found the bodies of four Latino men ranging in aged from 20s to 50s, he said.

The five wounded people were found outside, Tomasic said. All were rushed to local hospitals, and none of those injuries were considered life-threatening, he said.

Police were trying to determine how the shooting played out.

"Obviously being a bar at 1:30 stories varied a lot," Tomasic said. "We are trying to separate out stories, find out the truthful from the maybe exaggerated a little bit."

9 shot, 4 dead at 10th and Central Ave. — KCKPD (@KCKPDHQ) October 6, 2019

He said witnesses indicated that an altercation may have taken place in the bar earlier in the evening. The suspects apparently left the bar, but came back later and started shooting, Tomasic said.

About 40 people were in the bar when the shooting took place, Tomasic sad. Investigators were reviewing surveillance video from inside the bar. They do not believe the shootings were racially motivated, he said.

Tomasic said the bar, formerly known as the Blue Rose, had been the site of relatively minor bar fights in the past, but nothing near the carnage that took place Sunday morning.

"We do not believe its random. We believe this was an isolated incident," he said. "We do not believe these suspects are going to go out and do this again."

Authorities did not release the identities of the victims, but Juan Ramirez, of Kansas City, Kan., told the Kansas City Star that his 29-year-old nephew was killed and that his family was searching for another relative.

Ramirez said his nephew leaves behind a son, 6, and a daughter, 4.

“We’re just in shock and disbelief," he said.

Agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) were responding, the agency said in a tweet.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kansas City shooting: 4 dead, 5 others injured overnight