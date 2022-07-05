4 dead, 9 others injured in Baltimore over July Fourth weekend, police say

Four people died, and nine others, including a 14-year-old boy, were injured in separate shootings in Baltimore over the July Fourth weekend, police said.

Around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, police found a 19-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1500 block of Argyle Avenue in Baltimore’s Upton neighborhood. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said, and homicide detectives are handling the investigation.

Baltimore Police said Tuesday that the man succumbed to his injuries and died.

Additionally, a man died in the hospital after he was shot in the McElderry Park neighborhood early Sunday morning, police said.

Around 3:12 a.m., police were patrolling the area of North Glover Street when they heard shots being fired in the 400 block of North Montford Avenue. There, they found an unidentified man with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was unresponsive.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A man died in the hospital after he was found with a gunshot wound near the Johns Hopkins Hospital in East Baltimore on Saturday. Eastern District police responded about 3:34 a.m. to the 600 block of North Broadway for a shooting. Police initially reported the shooting location to be on Broadway in Fells Point.

A 44-year-old man was shot and killed Friday early morning in the 500 block of North Payson Street.

Patrol officers found an unresponsive man lying on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound to his body, according to police. He was pronounced dead a short time after arriving at the hospital.

On Sunday afternoon, a man was shot multiple times in the 1200 block of North Luzerne Avenue, police said. Officers arrived at 1:20 p.m. in the Berea neighborhood of East Baltimore and found the man, whom emergency medical services took to the hospital. He is in stable condition.

A short walk away, three women were injured in a triple shooting in Berea on Saturday night. The women, ages 39, 45 and 62, were shot either in their hands or feet around 11:52 p.m. on the 2600 block of Mura Street, a small, narrow street lined by tan brick rowhouses, just down the block from the Greater Gethsemane Baptist Missionary Baptist Church. The women were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Also in East Baltimore, a 46-year-old man was shot twice in the neck Saturday morning, according to police.

Eastern District patrol officers arrived at about 2:40 a.m. to a hospital for a walk-in shooting victim seeking treatment. He was in critical condition, and it’s unknown at this time where he was shot, police said.

That evening, an off-duty Baltimore Police officer observed someone shoot at a victim around 6:45 p.m. Saturday, near the 600 block of North Eutaw Street, the agency said in a news release.

The officer called for assistance and chased the suspect, who was apprehended without incident. That individual was not identified, and any charges he or she might be facing were not specified.

Officers found a 52-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg around the area where the officer saw the shooting, the release said. He was taken to the hospital. Detectives are investigating.

Earlier in the day Saturday, a 53-year-old woman was shot in the chest when she intervened during a robbery.

Southeast District officers responded to the shooting about 4:08 a.m. at a business in the 5800 block of Eastern Avenue in East Baltimore, according to a news release.

Police found the woman, an employee at the business, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

Baltimore police say a 14-year-old boy was shot Friday afternoon in the backyard of a home in the Belair-Edison neighborhood.

Police say the boy was shot in his hip around 4 p.m. and was taken to a hospital for a non-life threatening injury.

Officers initially responded to the 4000 block of Erdman Avenue, which is near a Save A Lot grocery store, according to a media release, but detectives later learned the shooting took place a few streets away in the 3600 block of Ravenwood Avenue.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. Submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers.

Reporter Emily Opilo contributed to reporting.

