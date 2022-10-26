Police identify 4 dead after house fire, reported shots in south Lubbock home

Officials are investigating after four people were found dead in a home following a fire that came after reports of shots fired early Wednesday morning in south Lubbock.

Lubbock police located 46-year-old Anjelica Vasquez, 18-year-old Felipe Madrid, 15-year-old Andres Madrid and 48-year-old William Boyles dead in the house in the 4100 block of 124th Street early Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the area at 1:01 a.m. Wednesday for reports of shots fired, according to a statement from LPD. Upon arrival, officers observed the residence showing flames.

Once officers realized they were unable to make entry because of the fire, the officers cleared residences to the east and west of the home.

Lubbock Fire Rescue crews were dispatched at 1:16 a.m. and on scene at 1:22 a.m. At that point the home was fully engulfed. LFR was able to put out the fire by 2:09 a.m. and were able to contain the flames to the single residence.

By early Wednesday, police confirmed the four people were found dead inside the residence, but other circumstances including their cause of death was not immediately clear.

Lubbock's Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit and the fire marshal's office are investigating. Local and federal investigators remained on scene through much of the morning.

No arrests have been made and police do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public. No additional information was available by late Wednesday.

