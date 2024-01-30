4 dead, including 10-year-old, after tourist boat sinks near Cancun

People observe strong tropical-storm waves in Cancun, Mexico, in 2017. Strong seas in the region are being partly blamed after at least four people are confirmed dead after a tourist boat sank off the coast there. File Photo by Alonso Cupul/UPI

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Four people, including a child, are confirmed dead after a tourist boat sank off the coast of Cancun, Mexico, Monday evening. Seven people remain missing, officials said.

Among the dead are two male adults, an adult female and a 10-year-old boy, officials said. The conditions of the eight rescued people were not disclosed.

The 26-foot vessel La Diosa del Mar -- Goddess of the Sea -- was carrying 16 tourists and three crew members when it left port at about 6 p.m. from Isla Mujeres on its way to Puerto Juárez along the Yucatan Peninsulsa when it began to sink in rough seas.

After it was reported the boat had exceeded its legal capacity, the captain was taken into custody Monday night and now faces charges for negligent conduct.