4 dead, including a child and the suspect in officer-involved shooting, Orlando police say

Two Orlando Police officers are on administrative leave pending the outcome of a Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation, after shooting a suspect overnight.

Chief Eric Smith says officers were called to 614 Grand Street at around 2:25 Sunday morning for a domestic violence incident.

When they arrived at the scene they heard shots being fired inside the home and called for backup. That’s when they say a male suspect came out of the home and opened fire at the officers.

Chief Smith says the officers fired back, killing the suspect.

Inside the home, investigators found three shooting victims, including two adults and one young child.

The adults were pronounced dead at the scene and the child was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

