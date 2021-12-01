4 dead, including Georgia officer, after domestic call becomes killing spree, cops say

Four people are dead, including a police officer, after a domestic violence call ended in a neighborhood killing spree, according to the Clayton County Police Department in Georgia.

At least two other people were wounded, including another officer and a 12-year-old boy who is hospitalized in critical condition, Clayton County Police Chief Kevin Roberts said at press conference.

It happened around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, when officers responded “to multiple calls” in the 3600 block of Jervis Court, a cul-de-sac in the town of Rex. The area is about 20 miles southeast of uptown Atlanta.

“We had calls of possible gunfire, domestic violence and persons down at a residence,” Roberts said. The latter involved reports of “a female lying motionless in the yard.”

“Officers were actually met by a 12-year-old juvenile who had been shot in the face,” Roberts said. “He was able to lead them to the residence.”

“Upon making contact at the front of the residence, they were immediately engaged by a male suspect who was armed with a handgun and fired upon them.”

The suspect fled to the back of the home while officers scrambled for cover, Roberts said.

A police department tactical unit was waiting at the rear of the home, he said, and two officers were struck by bullets in the resulting gunfight. One was killed and the other was wounded in the hand.

“Our tactical officers were able to return gunfire, killing the suspect,” Roberts said.

A second woman was found dead inside the home, officials confirmed to The New York Times.

Police identified the fatally shot officer as Clayton County Field Training Officer Henry Laxson. Identities of the other three who died, including the suspect, have not been released.

The wounded officer was identified by police as Officer Alex Chandler.

UPDATE: This is field training officer Henry Laxson. He was shot and killed in the line of duty overnight. SWAT officer Alex Chandler was also shot in the hand, he’s expected to be okay. Chief Kevin Roberts says this entire incident is senseless & should’ve never happened. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/v7bqKLJXDp — Kristen Holloway (@KHollowayWSB) December 1, 2021

