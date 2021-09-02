4 dead after jet crashes into Connecticut building

Tim Fitzsimons
·1 min read

Four people are dead after a small jet crashed into a Connecticut building early Thursday, according to police.

The four people included two pilots and two passengers, the Farmington Police Department said.

The Cessna Citation 560X business jet crashed in Farmington, a suburb west of Hartford, into a building on the campus of German manufacturing company Trumpf, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

FAA officials said the plane had taken off from Robertson Field Airport in nearby Plainville and was en route to Dare County Regional Airport in North Carolina.

At a news conference, Farmington police said they received an emergency call at 9:52 a.m. and that witnesses said the plane had trouble after takeoff and that it hit the ground before crashing into the structure.

First responders could not run toward the plane because it was "fully engulfed" in flames, police said.

No employees at the Trumpf building were injured, according to police.

A local school briefly brought children indoors to protect them from smoke from the fire, according to NBC Connecticut.

"I’m on the way to Farmington to assess the recent plane crash with emergency management personnel. My prayers are with those on the ground and with the souls on board," Gov. Ned Lamont said in a tweet.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash. The FAA said neither agency will comment on the identities of the people involved in the accident.

The Farmington Police Department said the investigation will take several days.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 4 dead as small plane crashes into Connecticut building

    All four people on board a plane died after it went down shortly after takeoff in Farmington, Connecticut.

  • Four killed when plane crashes into Farmington building

    Four people died when the corporate jet they were in crashed into a Farmington business Thursday morning. The crash at 111 Hyde Road destroyed the plane and sent workers running. “First responders were here almost immediately, but there was nothing left,” said Gov. Ned Lamont at the scene. The crash of the Cessna Citation 560XL happened around 9:50 a.m. at Trumpf Inc., a manufacturer near the ...

  • Four killed when plane headed to North Carolina’s Outer Banks crashes, officials say

    The plane crashed into a building in Connecticut on Thursday morning.

  • Plane crashes into building in Connecticut

    The area around the building in Farmington was evacuated

  • Here's why these US Air Force A-10 attack aircraft rock fearsome shark teeth war paint

    There's the plain, ordinary A-10s, and then there are the ones that a pilot called "the coolest looking A-10s."

  • The World’s Largest Business Jet Just Set Two Transatlantic Speed Records

    Savannah, Ga., to Doha, Qatar, may not sound like much, until you consider it was the G700's first nonstop, 13-hour flight at 675 mph.

  • Families of 34 killed in dive boat disaster sue Coast Guard

    Family members of the 34 people killed in a fire aboard a scuba diving boat off the California coast two years ago have sued the U.S. Coast Guard for lax enforcement of safety regulations that they say doomed the passengers. A lawyer who filed the wrongful death lawsuit late Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles said the Coast Guard has repeatedly certified passenger boats that are fire traps. “Had the Coast Guard properly inspected Conception, it never would have been certified, never set sail, and these 34 victims would not have lost their lives,” attorney Jeffrey Goodman said in a statement.

  • Aspiring college athlete crushed to death in Atlanta elevator accident

    Elevators in the building have been shut down until a "state inspector determines the reason for the collapse," the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department said.

  • Video released of Texas police arrest after family’s wrongful death lawsuit

    Video has been released in the death of a 23-year-old man who died in police custody two years ago after […] The post Video released of Texas police arrest after family’s wrongful death lawsuit appeared first on TheGrio.

  • How Elizabeth Holmes’ Abuse Allegations Could Affect Her Fraud Trial

    In a rare defense strategy, the Theranos founder claims her ex-boyfriend masterminded a deception of investors and that she was a victim of his abuse

  • John Schneider Suffers Dukes Of Hazzard Hurricane Ida Loss

    Not the General Lee!

  • Louisiana man's personal levee no match for Ida's fury

    Flooded out by Hurricane Katrina, Roy Comardelle wasn't going to let another hurricane beat him. Comardelle thought he was winning against Hurricane Ida until the Category 4 winds at its heart battered his house and sent water spilling over the grassy walls of his handmade levee, which includes a pump and a homemade flood gate for the driveway. As he worked, Comardelle couldn't help but wonder when he might be able to get back out on the water to make a living catching crabs.

  • INSIDER PHOTOS: We waded into parts of Philadelphia that are underwater after remnants of Hurricane Ida swept through the region

    Heavy rainfall caused the Schuylkill River to overflow, flooding the streets of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

  • Hurricane Larry slowly strengthening, forecast to be a Category 4 storm this weekend

    Hurricane Larry is slowly strengthening as it moves across the Atlantic and is forecast to become a major hurricane soon.

  • 'A River Runs Through It': Fast-Flowing Floodwater Hits Connecticut

    Streets resembled rivers in Danbury, Connecticut, on the night of September 1-2, after heavy rainfall brought by the remnants of Hurricane Ida.The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for Fairfield County, Connecticut, including Danbury, on September 1.“Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles,” the NWS warned residents.Footage posted on Twitter by Nick Uva shows his street under fast-flowing water. Credit: Nick Uva via Storyful

  • Futures circle record highs, eyes on jobs report for taper cues

    U.S. stock index futures held near record highs on Friday as all attention shifted to the highly anticipated jobs report that could feed into the Federal Reserve's plans to taper its massive pandemic-era stimulus. Chinese ride-hailing firm Didi Global gained 5.1% after a media report that the city of Beijing was considering moves that would give state entities control of the company. Banks were among the top gainers before the opening bell, with Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, J.P.Morgan and Wells Fargo all rising between 0.3% and 0.7%.

  • Emirates will receive the last Airbus A380 ever in November. Here's how the world's largest passenger plane went from revolutionary to reject in just a decade.

    The Airbus A380 superjumbo was supposed to be a game-changing icon, but its end will come in November when the final jet is delivered to Emirates.

  • Brazil Supreme Court weighs indigenous land case

    Brazil’s highest court weighed arguments on Wednesday over a cut-off date for land claimed by indigenous people.This comes as far-right President Jair Bolsonaro advocates deforestation to expand farmland, saying too few indigenous people live on too much land.Wednesday's case rose to the Supreme Court in an appeal by the Xokleng people, who were driven from their land over a century ago.They’ve challenged what they call the state’s overly narrow interpretation of indigenous rights and have protested outside courts as they wait for a decision.The government argued that native communities can only claim land occupied by their people in 1988 when Brazil’s constitution was ratified.A lawyer representing the largest indigenous organization, said the constitution does not lay out a timeframe for ancestral land guarantees.Luiz Eloy Amado said, "The land question is fundamental for Brazil's indigenous people.”Amado added some 800 claims would be stalled if the 1988 deadline is accepted by the court.The case is expected to drag on for days.The court adjourned until Thursday, when 18 speakers are expected to discuss the issue before justices.

  • Renovated cottage featured on ‘Fixer Upper’ now an Airbnb rental in Texas. Look inside

    The cottage is part of the famous Hillcrest Estate.

  • Could New York’s ‘black mayonnaise’ problem sink a new 82-block development?

    There’s a century of toxic sludge hiding in the Gowanus Canal, but it may not be enough to stop a mega-developer from building on it Sheeting and shoring equipment parked on the Gowanus Canal near the Union Street bridge in Brooklyn. Photograph: Desiree Rios/The Guardian In November, gigantic yellow excavators began scooping up the poisonous sludge colloquially known as “black mayonnaise” from the Gowanus Canal in Brooklyn, New York – a momentous step in a prolonged cleanup effort, 10 years afte