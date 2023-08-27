4 dead in Joppatowne murder-suicide, sheriff says

Three adults and a teenager were killed Saturday in a murder-suicide at an apartment in Joppatowne, according to the Harford County sheriff. Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler said deputies were called around 11:18 a.m. for a reported active shooter at the Mariner's Pointe apartments in the 300 block of Trimble Road. The person who called 911 said a man walked into the building with a handgun, and then they heard multiple gunshots, Gahler said. The sheriff said deputies arrived at the scene within minutes and found three people dead in one apartment unit.

View comments