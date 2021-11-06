4 dead, at least 14 others, including a 4-year-old boy, wounded in city shootings since late Friday afternoon, police say

Four people are dead, and at least 14 others were wounded, including a 4-year-old boy in city shootings since late Friday afternoon, Chicago police said.

The latest homicide happened happened shortly before 3:30 a.m. on the Southwest Side in the Little Village neighborhood in the 2600 block of South Keeler Avenue.

Officers found a 31-year-old man lying unresponsive on the ground with gunshot wounds to the head and body. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Shortly before midnight Saturday, a 21-year-old man was fatally wounded in the 5200 block of West Adams Street in the South Austin neighborhood, police said.

The victim was outside around 11:50 p.m. Friday when he was shot by an unidentified gunman. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body, and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Around 9:50 p.m., a 36-year-old man was fatally wounded during an altercation spurred from someone blocking him out of his garage, police said.

A vehicle was blocking his garage in the 2600 block of North Mobile Avenue in the Belmont Central neighborhood. The victim attempted to ask that the vehicle be moved, and someone inside the vehicle exited, and began pushing the victim, police said.

A physical struggle broke out, and the male suspect pulled out a weapon and shot the victim before getting back in vehicle and fleeing the scene. The victim suffered one gunshot wound to the back, and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood where he was pronounced dead.

Around 6 p.m. Friday, a 29-year-old man was fatally wounded in the West Englewood neighborhood in the 2100 block of West 71st Street, police said.

The man was driving when a car pulled up behind him, and two people exited and fired shots through the rear window, striking him in the back of the head.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

No one was in custody for any of the overnight homicides, and detectives were investigating, police said.

In other shootings overnight:



About 5:15 a.m., a 27-year-old woman was shot in the leg in the 2600 block of East 85th Street in the South Chicago neighborhood. Police said the woman was involved in an altercation with three females when a male fired shots, striking the woman. she was taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital where her condition was stabilized.

Shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday, a 23-year-old man was outside in the 5500 block of South Sawyer Avenue in the Gage Park neighborhood when he heard shots and felt pain. He was taken with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body to Mount Sinai Hospital where he listed in critical condition, police said.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m., a 34-year-old woman was wounded in a drive-by shooting in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood in the 2600 block of West Le Moyne Street. The woman was standing outside when someone in a silver sedan fired shots, grazing her back. The victim refused to go to the hospital, and was treated on the scene.

Shortly before 11:50 p.m. Friday, a 17-year-old boy was shot while he was standing in front of a store in the 8600 block of South Cottage Grove in the Chatham neighborhood. Police said a person dressed in all black shot the teenage boy who fled into the store for cover. He was shot in the leg and back, and was taken to U of C Medical Center where his condition was stabilized.

Around 11:30 p.m., a 45-year-old man was shot in the 2800 block of West 26th Street in the Little Village neighborhood. He was shot by someone traveling in a white Saturn. The man suffered a graze wound to the head, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Shortly before 10:45 p.m. Friday, a 37-year-old woman was shot while she was sitting inside a parked car in the 1000 block of West 87th Street in the Gresham neighborhood. She suffered two wounds to the neck, and was taken in serious condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

Around 10:15 p.m., a 46-year-old woman shot a 42-year-old man who was inside her apartment and threatened her with a knife in the 3000 block of North Kilpatrick Avenue in the Kelvin Park neighborhood. The man reached for her weapon, and during a struggle the woman discharged the weapon, striking her to the right leg. The man was shot in the left leg. He was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, and she was taken to Stroger Hospital. Both were listed in good condition, police said.

Around 9:50 p.m., a 30-year-old man was shot when he exited a house in the 1200 block of East 72nd Street in the Grand Crossing neighborhood. The man suffered a wound to the buttocks and two wounds to the torso. He was taken to U of C Medical Center and listed in good condition, police said.

Shortly before 8:50 p.m., two men, 18 and 19, were both shot while standing outside in the 300 block of South Kilbourn Avenue in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. The older victim was shot in the buttocks, and the younger man suffered a wound to the right arm They were both taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

Shortly after 7:45 p.m., a 27-year-old man was shot in the 7800 block of South Ashland Avenue in the Gresham neighborhood. The man was walking outside when he heard shots and felt pain. The man saw someone inside a vehicle shooting at another vehicle before fleeing the scene. He suffered a wound to the right leg and was taken to Provident of Cook County Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

Around 5:45 p.m., a 4-year-old boy was shot in the 8300 block of South Saginaw Avenue in the South Chicago neighborhood. Police said the boy suffered wounds to the right thigh and both hands. He was taken to South Shore Hospital and listed in good condition.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m., a 28-year-old man was shot while he was pulling into a parking spot in a residential parking lot in the 9600 block of Calhoun Avenue in the Jeffrey Manor neighborhood. Police said a Chevy pulled up, two people got out and opened fire at his vehicle, striking the victim. He was taken in good condition to U of C Medical Center.

No one was in custody for any of the shootings, and detectives were investigating.