4 dead as Mexican drug cartels battle on new Samalayuca-Tornillo highway outside Juárez

A new highway intended to route commercial truck traffic toward the Valley of Juárez has become the scene of drug cartel shootings, including the deaths of four men on the desert road southeast of Juárez.

Chihuahua state police said that officers responding to reports of gunfire at 1 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, found four men shot to death and five bullet-riddled pickup trucks and SUVs at various locations near a toll booth on the Samalayuca-Tornillo highway.

The Samalayuca-Tornillo highway runs for 31 kilometers (19 miles) traveling from just north of the sand dunes town of Samalayuca (south of Juárez) east to the Tornillo-Guadalupe international bridge (southeast of El Paso).

Immigration: False rumor sparks migrant protest at El Paso border

The hour-long shootout was a rolling confrontation between members of La Linea and the Sinaloa drug cartels fighting for control of the region along the new highway, Chihuahua State Attorney General César Gustavo Jauregui Moreno said at a news conference. There had been no arrests.

A Chihuahua state police SWAT officer looks out from inside an armored vehicle during a recent operation to arrest drug dealers in Juárez, Mexico.

Investigators counted nearly 70 bullet casings at the shooting scenes, state police said. The victims remained unidentified, except for one, Eduardo Francisco P.F., a toll booth guard, who was killed, possibly in the crossfire.

Three of the vehicles had Texas plates — a gray 2020 GMC Yukon XL, a black 2018 Chevrolet Silverado and black 2012 Toyota Sequoia. None had been reported stolen, state police said.

The other two vehicles were: a red 2016 Dodge Ram 1500, which had no plates and had been stolen in 2021, and a white 2011 GMC with Chihuahua plates. Blue camouflage-style clothing was inside two of the trucks.

It is unknown how many others may have been wounded and then transported to hospitals by other drug cartel members. No weapons were seized.

Beauty queen, ex-police officer previously attacked

In recent months, there have been several shootings in the region of the new highway in the Valley of Juárez, Jauregui Moreno said.

In late May, a beauty queen, Miss Guadalupe, and her parents were wounded when gunmen chased and fired at their car. In a separate attack that month, a former municipal police officer and his 15-year-old son were killed in a shooting, according to local news reports.

Archives: Sinaloa cartel assassins group leader 'Grim Reaper' gets life in 'Wedding Murders' case

The attorney general said that extra police and federal security forces are expected to be sent to the region.

The Valley of Juárez, with its rural communities along the Rio Grande southeast of Juárez, has been a smuggling hot zone for decades.

The Samalayuca-Tornillo highway was built with the intent to alleviate some of the commercial truck traffic passing through Juárez and direct it toward the Tornillo-Guadalupe border crossing.

Construction on the highway began in 2021, though plans for the roadway date back to 2009. Mexican federal infrastructure funding for the project was authorized in 2017, the Norte Digital news site reported.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: 4 dead as Mexican drug cartels battle on new highway outside Juárez