4 dead in Mojave shooting

May 1—The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a mass shooting in Mojave that left four people dead.

According to a KCSO statement released Monday, Deputies received a call at 11:21 p.m. Sunday night regarding three subjects who were shot in a "violent assault" in the 15900 block of H Street in Mojave.

Authorities found four victims with gunshot wounds, including three adult females and one adult male. Three were pronounced dead at the scene, while the fourth, one of the female victims, was taken to Antelope Valley Medical Center in Lancaster before she died.

The Kern County Coroner's Office has yet to release the names of the victims. No arrests had been made by midday Monday, as authorities said the homicide detectives' investigation is ongoing.

KCSO Public Information Officer Lori Meza added Monday that depending on what additional information detectives are able to uncover in the intervening hours, the office may hold a press conference at 3 p.m. Monday afternoon to solicit help from the public.

That press conference would also be streamed on Facebook Live due to interest from national media, Meza said.

This story will be updated.