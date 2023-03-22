Deadly Russian drone attack on high school dorm draws outrage; Ukraine to get $16B in IMF aid: Live updates

John Bacon, USA TODAY
·3 min read

A fourth body was found beneath rubble and Ukraine's president angrily decried Russian military tactics Wednesday after a drone attack decimated a high school and two student dormitories near Kyiv.

The attack was one of several in the region coming hours after Chinese President Xi Jinping wrapped up his self-described mission of peace to Moscow. The Ukrainian military said air defenses downed 16 of 21 drones.

"Over 20 Iranian murderous drones, plus missiles, numerous shelling occasions, and that's just in one last night of Russian terror against Ukraine," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on social media. "Every time someone tries to hear the word 'peace' in Moscow, another order is given there for such criminal strikes."

At least 20 people were injured and four were missing from the dorm in Rzhyshchiv, region police Chief Andrii Nebytov said. It was not immediately clear whether children were among the victims. The search for survivors was continuing.

Developments:

►The Ukraine military said its forces repelled 114 Russian attacks on Tuesday most in the Donetsk region of the Donbas that has been the primary focus of the war in recent weeks. The attacks included dozens of air strikes and attempted drone offensives, Ukraine officials claimed in a Facebook post.

►Russia is treating children like “spoils of war," International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan told CNN. The court last week announced arrest warrants accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian children's rights commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova of illegally deporting Ukrainian children to Russia.

'OUTRAGED BY THE CRUELTY': Japanese leader Kishida makes surprise trip to Kyiv; China's Xi 'stands with a war criminal': Live updates

Emergency personnel work at the scene following a drone attack in the town of Rzhyshchiv, Kyiv region, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 22, 2023.
Emergency personnel work at the scene following a drone attack in the town of Rzhyshchiv, Kyiv region, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

Ukraine to get $15.6B from IMF to rebuild infrastructure, economy

The International Monetary Fund unveiled a $15.6 billion plan to help Ukraine's battered economy in the short term while supporting post-war reconstruction and easing the country's path into the EU. The four-year financing plan, subject to formal approval of the fund's board in coming weeks, is also designed to encourage international donors and partners to invest in Ukraine, which was among Europe's poorest nations even before the war began 13 months ago.

Ukraine's economic activity contracted by 30% in 2022, a large share of the capital stock has been destroyed, and poverty levels have climbed, the IMF said in a statement. A gradual economic recovery is expected as the country repairs its damaged critical infrastructure "although headwinds persist, including the risk of further escalation" of the war, said Gavin Gray, adviser and IMF mission chief for Ukraine.

“The overarching goals of the authorities’ program are to sustain economic and financial stability in circumstances of exceptionally high uncertainty, restore debt sustainability, and support Ukraine’s recovery," Gray said.

'FRIENDLY NEIGHBOR': China's Xi Moscow; Russia cites 'monstrous consequences' of Putin arrest warrant: Ukraine updates

Zelenskyy visits embattled Bakhmut

Zelenskyy visited the embattled eastern frontline town of Bakhmut on Wednesday, according to a post on his official Telegram channel. He gave out medals to troops who have been attempting to stave off a creeping Russian advance that British intelligence chiefs say is tightening around the city from the north and south.

However, in its latest assessment, published Wednesday, Britain's defense ministry said there "is a realistic possibility that the Russian assault on the town is losing the limited momentum it had obtained, partially because some Russian ... units have been reallocated to other sectors."

Kim Hjelmgaard

The Associated Press contributed to this report

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ukraine Russia live war updates: Ukraine getting massive aid package

Recommended Stories

  • Russia hits multi-story building in fresh missile strike on Zaporizhzhya

    Invading Russian forces launched an attack on the city of Zaporizhzhya in the afternoon of March 22, hitting a multi-story building, according to a report by Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne Zaporizhzhya.

  • Utah has a new state flag: Governor approves new look featuring large beehive

    In addition to approving Utah's new state flag, Gov. Cox issued an executive order outlining how the historic flag will continue to be displayed.

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Visits Troops Near Besieged Bakhmut

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited frontline positions near the besieged city of Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk region, a focus of fierce battles with the Russian army in recent months, and was briefed about the situation on the ground.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank CrisisBiden Stunts Growth in China for Chipmakers Getting US FundsA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the

  • Once a TV show, 'Smash' to make its Broadway bow in 2024

    The glitzy, fictional Broadway musical about the life of Marilyn Monroe that formed the heart of the TV show “Smash” will make the leap to an actual Broadway stage next season. Producers said Wednesday that “Smash” is slated for Broadway in the 2024-25 season, welcome news to many of the show's fans and the Broadway community who embraced its look at the inner workings of their industry. The new book for “Smash” will be co-written Tony-nominated Rick Elice, who penned “Jersey Boys,” and Tony-winner Bob Martin, who won for “The Drowsy Chaperone.”

  • Boris Johnson, Liz Truss to Vote Against Sunak’s Brexit Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Two former UK prime ministers, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, came out against Rishi Sunak’s new post-Brexit deal with the EU, boosting a rebellion by members of his own party ahead of a key vote in the House of Commons.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank CrisisBiden Stunts Growth in China for Chipmakers Getting US FundsA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisFirst Republic R

  • Gun Used In Kidnapping Of Americans In Mexico Came From U.S.

    Four friends who were traveling to Mexico so one member of the party could have cosmetic surgery were caught up in a drug cartel shootout in Matamoros.

  • Presidential office shows consequences of missile attack on Odesa

    The Office of the President of Ukraine has posted a video of consequences of a missile attack on Odesa on the evening of 21 March. Source: Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak on Telegram Quote: "A three-story building on the territory of the monastery was damaged, three people were injured.

  • Uganda Anti-Homosexuality bill: Life in prison for saying you're gay

    The legislation makes it an offence to simply identify as gay, and obliges relatives to alert police.

  • First Republic Might Not Need Government Aid. That Won’t Protect Stockholders.

    First Republic stock is down more than 60% since a consortium of banks moved to shore up its liquidity by depositing $30 billion.

  • Putin the Pariah: War crimes arrest warrant deepens Russia’s isolation

    On March 17, the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague indicted Russian President Vladimir Putin and issued an arrest warrant. This indictment is likely to have far-reaching consequences for Putin personally and for Russia.

  • EU imports of Russian fish rise by nearly 20pc despite Ukraine war

    Russian exports of fish to the European Union have soared by a fifth since Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine, according to new trade data.

  • Russian withdrawal from Ukraine key to implementing China’s ‘peace plan’

    Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, has outlined the key component for the successful implementation of China's "peace plan" shortly before Chinese leader Xi Jinping's visit to Moscow on March 20.

  • Sparrows return to India's backyards

    STORY: Spotting an urban sparrow in India has grownincreasingly difficult in recent years Experts say pollution, pesticide use anddeforestation are some of the reasonsSome conservationists have taken it uponthemselves to help reverse the trend(Gaurav Bajpai, Save Sparrow Campaign founder)"The eggs of sparrows and their hatchlings die the most after falling out of trees. We were seeing that they were dying in the first 15 days of being born. We saw that 60% of the sparrows died during this period after falling from trees. So, we started to keep them in a shelter home."Bajpai builds and distributes sparrow houses He says their efforts have helped sparrows return to urban areas

  • US FDA expands use of Regeneron's cholesterol drug in young children

    The drug, Evkeeza, was approved in February 2021 as an additional treatment with other lipid-lowering therapies for patients aged 12 years and above with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH). It causes elevated levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol and types of premature cardiovascular diseases. Lipid-lowering therapies are the most commonly used drugs for high levels of LDL cholesterol, sometimes called the 'bad' cholesterol.

  • Student charged in deadly Texas high school shooting

    One student was shot and killed, and another was wounded outside Lamar High School in Arlington, police said.

  • Longtime Israel backers in U.S. turn outraged critics — but Biden administration remains distant

    Crisis in Israel deepens over the new government's radical plans, which have alienated and dismayed Israelis and Jewish Americans alike.

  • Explosions in Sevastopol caused by marine drone attack, Russia claims

    A series of explosions were heard in the occupied Crimea Black Sea port of Sevastopol on the morning of March 22, Russian occupation authorities reported, stating that a marine drone attack had occurred.

  • Putin warns UK it is ramping up war with its 'nuclear component' arms for Ukraine

    Vladimir Putin has accused Britain of escalating the war in Ukraine after it emerged that the UK will send Kyiv depleted uranium shells.

  • Up to 800 Wagner mercenaries die in Ukraine every day, Defense Forces say

    The founder of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, loses 500-800 of his mercenaries every day, Oleksiy Dmytrashkivsky, head of the Tauride Defense Forces joint press center, said on national television on March 20.

  • Russians deliver wounded soldiers to school in Zaporizhzhia Oblast by truck – General Staff

    The Russian occupiers used trucks to deliver their wounded soldiers to a school in the village of Vysoke, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where they set up a hospital, and about fifty injured occupiers were taken to another village.