4 dead after gunshots, fire and possible explosion reported at NC home, officials say

Four people, ranging in age from 15 to 58, are dead after reports of gunshots, a fire and a possible explosion at a home in Caldwell County on Wednesday morning, police and fire officials said.

Police and firefighters in Lenoir responded to 911 calls at a home in the 1200 block of Laurel Place NW. Lenoir is about 75 miles northwest of Charlotte, just outside Hickory.

First responders arrived at the scene and found a large fire within the home, police said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters suggested the damage may have been caused by “some sort of explosion,” Lenoir Fire Chief Kenneth Hair said.

Officials later found the bodies of four people: two men ages 29 and 58, and two women, ages 15 and 18. All four victims appear to have died of gunshot wounds, police said.

Investigators told Observer news partner WBTV the four killed were a father and three children.

Police said the incident does not appear to be random, and no suspects are being sought.

Fire damaged the the main level of the home, and there’s some minimal damage to the basement and attic, Hair said.

Lenoir fire and police officials and the State Bureau of Investigations continue to investigate the incident.