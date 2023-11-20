4 departments respond to fire near Alden and other reports

Nov. 20—Four fire departments responded to a large fire at 21751 620th Ave. in Alden Friday evening.

According to the Freeborn County Sheriff's Office, the property owner had called in a burn permit for the address, and at about 3:30 p.m. the fire was smoldering and he left the property to go into Alden. He was later called about a fire on his property and three van-style semi trailers were on fire.

Alden, Conger, Freeborn and Wells fire departments responded and were able to extinguish the blaze. The damage was contained to the semi trailers.

Hit-and-run crashes reported

Police received a report at 9:34 a.m. Friday of a hit-and-run crash that had occurred sometime overnight at 516 Ulstad Ave.

Juveniles cited for drug violations

Two juveniles were cited for drug violations at 11:29 a.m. Friday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

Shoplifting reported

Police received a report at 12:41 p.m. Friday of a theft at D&D Boutique at 2510 Bridge Ave.

Police received a report at 3:20 p.m. Saturday of a theft totaling about $140 at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

Three juveniles were reportedly trespassed from Walmart after receiving a report of attempted shoplifting at 3:54 p.m. Sunday.

Police received a report of a theft at 5:36 p.m. Sunday totaling about $76 at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

Phone reported stolen

A phone was reported stolen at 2000 Tiger Lane at 8:11 p.m. Friday. The theft occurred at about 7:30 p.m.

Trailer reported stolen

Police received a report at 2:24 p.m. Friday of a stolen trailer at 951 W. Plaza St.

Man arrested for domestic assault

Police arrested Steven Leroy Wadding, 40, for domestic assault at 10:36 p.m. Friday at 411 Maurice Ave.

3 cited for underage drinking

Police cited Landon David Stadheim, 19, Jessie Vazquez Perez, 20, and a juvenile for underage consumption at 1:33 a.m. Saturday after receiving a report of six or seven people arguing like they were trying to stop someone from driving drunk near East Fourth Street and James Avenue.

Fraudulent use of card reported

Police received a report at 9:41 a.m. Saturday of a cash app card that was fraudulently used earlier that morning at One Stop Liquor for $6.89.

Lock tampered with

A lock was reported tampered with on a storage unit at 7:47 p.m. Saturday at 310 W. Seventh St.

Man arrested for theft, alcohol under 21

Police arrested Dylan Bernard Budin, 19, for misdemeanor theft and possession of alcohol under 21 at 7:57 p.m. Saturday at 901 S. Broadway.

Man arrested for criminal sexual conduct

Police arrested Julio Gonzalez Bernie, 24, for third-degree criminal sexual conduct at 11:32 p.m. Saturday at 720 Stanley Ave.

Man arrested for domestic assault

Police arrested Kenneth Alan Hartmark, 50, for domestic assault at 11:52 a.m. Sunday at 1210 E. Main St.

Window damaged

A window was reported damaged at 1:16 p.m. Sunday at 1308 E. Hawthorne St.

Shed broken into

A shed was reported broken into at 2:56 p.m. Sunday at 1501 W. Front St. The break-in was believed to have occurred the evening prior. Nothing was taken, but equipment was scattered.

1 cited for disorderly conduct, underage drinking

Police cited Cristofer Maldonado-Ortiz, 20, for alcohol consumption under 21 and disorderly conduct at 5:48 p.m. Sunday at 315 W. College St.