4 deputies possibly exposed to fentanyl in Orange County

Four deputies were exposed to what is believed to be fentanyl, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 9:15 a.m., deputies were investigating a suspicious vehicle at the BP gas station in the 16000 block of East Colonial Drive.

While searching the vehicle, deputies said they found suspected narcotics and other paraphernalia.

READ: ‘Season for healing’: Jada Pinkett Smith breaks silence after Will Smith slaps Chris Rock

During the search, three of the deputies became dizzy, and gave themselves Narcan as a precautionary measure.

None of the deputies lost consciousness or appeared to suffer any serious effects during the exposure, the sheriff’s office said.

All four deputies were taken to a hospital as a precautionary measure and for decontamination.

READ: Man accused of ‘pummeling’ 73-year-old man outside Publix turns himself in, police say

They are all doing well.

Deputies said two people in the car were arrested on felony drug charges.

See a map of the scene below.

READ: Report reveals that teen who died after fall from drop tower was over weight, size limit for ride

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.