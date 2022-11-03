4 Des Moines carjacking suspects released from custody within 72 hours; Victims, police furious

Des Moines, WA. – The Des Moines Police Department, as well as the King County Prosecutor’s Office, is furious four alleged carjacking suspects have been released from custody in a short time. Both say the reason they believe the suspects were released is due to a technicality.

The King County Prosecutor’s Office says the report police submitted did not have the proper box checked. The documents submitted by police for the court appearances of all four suspects checked “no” in the “law enforcement object to release” section. Defense was aware of this, and it was considered by judges as a counterpoint against the prosecutors’ argument to hold the suspects in secure detention. They also tell KIRO 7 they were seeking a $100,000 bond for the 18-year-old suspect or remain in custody, the two 17-year-old’s to be held in a juvenile detention center, and the 16-year-old for electric home monitoring. But Des Moines Police Chief Ken Thomas says the system as a whole has failed their community.

“I’m not very happy that these suspects are out on the street. I think they should be in jail,” Chief Thomas said.

Chief Thomas was not thrilled the Prosecutor’s Office released that information on the report filing, which is why he wants to point out a bigger issue at hand.

“And releasing these suspects before the prosecutor’s office even had all of the documentation from our detectives – they didn’t have all of the information. And they still chose that it was not a big enough deal to hold them into custody,” Chief Thomas said.

“Uh, frustrated. I’m angry. I’m disappointed,” One of the carjacking victims said.

The victim did not want to be identified for safety reasons. He tells KIRO 7 he and another man were held at gunpoint by the suspects and is now furious about the release and fears for the community’s safety.

“I mean, my life was almost taken. This could have ended really terribly,” the victim said.

“It’s not safe for our community. It’s definitely not safe for me. And it’s also a slap to the face to the police officers who did all of that work to catch these criminals for them to be let out on the street again,” the victim said.

Many in the Des Moines community hope something changes with the system in order to prevent this from happening again.

“It says a lot about our criminal justice system not taking situations like this seriously,” the victim said.

“What I’m saying is we have a broken system in King County that is failing our community,” Chief Thomas said.

Chief Thomas says they are working with the King County Prosecutor’s Office in order to get the four suspects back in custody.

KIRO 7 reached out to both judges involved with each case to see if the Prosecutor's Office and Des Moines Police Department's claims were accurate.