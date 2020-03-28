4 disease experts reveal how they'd address the coronavirus pandemic in the US if they could wave a magic wand

Mario Tama/Getty Images

The US is the new epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, with more than 101,000 cases and 1,500 deaths.

Experts told Business Insider that the US has not yet seen the worst of this outbreak — its case total is still rising rapidly.

The way to stave off hundreds of thousands of deaths is strict social distancing, enforced uniformly across the country.

Two experts said they would put the entire US on lockdown if they were given a magic wand.

That would buy doctors time to produce tests, antiviral drugs, and potential vaccines. Otherwise, healthcare systems around the nation will be pushed beyond their limits and many more people could die.

A week ago, on March 20, just over 19,000 people in the country had gotten infected and 255 were dead. Now the US has the world's highest number of cases: more than 101,000. At least 1,500 people have died.

The question on many people's minds is: When will we have seen the worst of this?

"We have absolutely not seen the worst," Dr. Mark Roberts, a professor of health policy at the University of Pittsburgh, told Business Insider. "Simulations indicate that there could be possibly hundreds of thousands of cases, and potentially even more."

Recent projections from 18 infectious-disease-modeling researchers suggest that anywhere from 195,000 to 1.2 million people could die by the year's end.

Which begs a second question: How do we save the highest possible number of people?

Business Insider asked four experts what they would do in the US if they could wave a magic wand, given the options we have now.

They all agreed that strict, nationwide social distancing is necessary. Because the virus spreads person to person when in close contact, the best way to stymie it is to keep people apart.

"Pretend that everyone — 100% of people everywhere — would stay at home, not go out, and not get near anyone else," Roberts said. "There would be no new infections. Infections are caused by the actual infectivity of the virus, the number of contacts, and the length of contacts. Social distancing decreases the last two components of that."

An infectious-disease epidemiologist from Washington, DC — whose identity is known to Business Insider but is being kept anonymous because her employer has prohibited her from commenting publicly on the coronavirus — said she would immediately issue "a full, nationwide stay-at-home order for a minimum of two weeks but ideally four weeks."

That's necessary, she said, because the US's response is now "behind the virus' spread." Officials did not mobilize the use of public-health tools like testing and contact tracing quickly enough, she added — if they had, "perhaps strict stay-at-home orders wouldn't be needed."

The US must break the pattern of exponential spread

A person with coronavirus infects two to two-and-a-half other people, on average. Since it's so new, people have not yet developed immunity, which means it can spread easily.

"Exponential growth is actually a very normal pattern for pathogens that a population has never seen before," Meghan May, a professor of infectious disease at the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine, told Business Insider. "If no one has any onboard immunity to prevent them from becoming infected, every infected person has the potential to infect many others, who each have the potential to infect many others."

In that sense, she said, the coronavirus is "not necessarily acting in an unusual way — we are just having an unusual experience because so much spread had already occurred in the United States by the time we were able to routinely test for it."

The US has lagged behind other countries when it comes to coronavirus testing. The CDC at first developed its own test, which proved faulty, and the subsequent test-kit shortage has prevented officials from understanding the severity of the epidemic in a timely manner.

