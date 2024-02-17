4 displaced after Clinton structure fire

An early-Saturday structure fire in Clinton remains under investigation, according to a news release.

The fire started shortly after 1 a.m. in the upper apartment on the 700 block of 9th Avenue South.

Clinton Fire Department responded with two ladder trucks, one engine, three ambulances, and command. Residents standing in the front yard confirmed all residents of the home were accounted for and out of the structure.

Crews attempted to make an interior offensive attack and had to back out because of rapidly deteriorating conditions inside the structure. After crews were out and accounted for, a defensive attack was initiated and resumed throughout the rest of the incident.

Fire crews remained on the scene for hours afterward. The Salvation Army emergency assistance program was contacted and assisted with temporary placement and clothing for the four residents who were displaced, including two adults and two children.

The residence was valued at $50,000 and is a total loss.

The Clinton Fire Department was assisted by the Camanche Fire Department, Clinton Police Department, Alliant Energy for gas and electrical, Iowa American Water, and The Salvation Army. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

