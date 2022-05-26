4 dogs die in car while woman ate at restaurant in New Smyrna Beach, police say

A woman has been arrested after four dogs died in her car on Thursday, according to New Smyrna Beach police.

Officers said Gainesville, Missouri resident Tesia White, 25, is facing four counts of animal cruelty after the deaths of the dogs in her care.

Policed said the dogs were found dead around 1:30 p.m. at 325 Canal Street.

According to a report, the woman told officers the dogs were left in a car with the air conditioning on and windows rolled up, while she ate lunch at a restaurant.

Police said she allegedly checked on the dogs once during her meal, but found them all dead when she finished her lunch around one hour later.

The dogs were a 4-year-old goldendoodle, two 12-week-old goldendoodle puppies and a 2-year-old boxer.

White was arrested taken to the Volusia County Jail with a $10,000 bond.

