I-4 eastbound through part of Lakeland will be closed for several hours Tuesday night

Eastbound I-4 will close completely for several hours Tuesday night while crews move a crane across the highway to the median.

The closure will start at 10 p.m. and is expected to last several hours, according to a media release from the Florida Department of Transportation.

Eastbound drivers will be required to detour at U.S. 92 (Exit 28). From there, they can drive east to U.S. 98 (Florida Avenue), then north back to I-4. Signage and law enforcement will be present. The westbound lanes of I-4 will not be affected.

The FDOT said drivers also will be able to enter I-4 eastbound from Kathleen Road, as that on-ramp will remain open.

The FDOT said the crane is being used on a project to replace the existing 250-foot CSX Railroad bridge with two, 400-foot bridges to provide for CSX double tracking. The new bridges will accommodate any future expansion of I-4.

For more information on this project, visit www.swflroads.com/project/201217-8.

