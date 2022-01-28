4 Edina Schools Named On Latest COVID-19 Outbreak List

EDINA, MN — The number of Edina schools included on the Minnesota Department of Health’s list of facilities with coronavirus outbreaks remained at four Thursday.

At least nine Edina schools were named on the first two lists of 2022, but several schools were removed Jan. 20, dropping the city’s total number of schools on the list to four, its lowest mark in months.

The four Edina schools included on the most recent list are:



Creek Valley Elementary

Highlands Elementary

South View Middle School

Edina High School

The total number of coronavirus cases across Edina Public Schools almost tripled from Dec. 21 to Jan. 21, according to the district's COVID-19 data dashboard.

Officials reported 544 total cases Dec. 21, which grew to 1,456 cases by Jan. 21.

Ninety-nine Hennepin County schools were included on the Minnesota Department of Health's most recent list of facilities with coronavirus outbreaks, seven more than last week.

Thursday's list included 468 schools throughout Minnesota, 24 more than last week.

