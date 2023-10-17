4 Elmira suspects arrested after Alfred State College student attacked, seriously injured

Four people were taken into custody on felony charges after an Alfred State College student was allegedly attacked and seriously injured on campus early Sunday, college officials said.

The condition of the injured student was not immediately available, although college officials said the victim was hospitalized.

In a message to the "college community" released Sunday, Alfred State President Dr. Steven Mauro said the unnamed student was assaulted and seriously injured "while walking back onto our Alfred campus" earlier in the day.

Mauro continued, "A witness reported the incident resulting in University Police Officers responding within seconds to render aid and take the four suspects responsible, all non-students, into custody."

According to University Police, charged with first-degree gang assault were:

Eric R. Plante, 19, of Elmira.

Jayson E. Lewis, 20, of Elmira.

William J. Blye, 20, of Elmira.

Moses N. Scharborough, 19, of Elmira.

Law enforcement officials said all four appeared for arraignment and were taken to the Allegany County jail.

Mauro said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.

"Our student did not deserve to be assaulted, and no form of violence is ever an acceptable response to anything for any reason," Mauro said in the statement. "The perpetrators of this assault, like anyone who commits violence, will be held accountable in the criminal justice system. Collectively, we stand in support of our student, who has been hospitalized and is receiving medical treatment, and support for their family."

Mauro said Alfred State administrators are "actively in contact with the family as we show support and solidarity for a member of our community. We recognize that any situation of violence is unsettling in our small campus community and village."

Alfred State students were encouraged to reach out to staff at Health and Wellness Services "if you feel your own well-being is impacted." Students may contact Health and Wellness by calling 607-687-4200 or by going to T.A. Parish Hall during open hours.

Alfred Police Chief Paul Griffith confirmed at least two village officers responded to the incident as a precaution and to back up University Police. Griffith said the incident was reported at around 1 a.m.

