4 excellent Instant Pot deals are still available right now

Instant Pots were among the most popular purchases of the holiday shopping season this year, so it’s only natural that a few of the hottest models available are still on sale at discounts. From the entry-level Instant Pot Duo Mini to the extra-large Instant Pot DUO80 and the top-of-the-line Instant Pot Ultra, you can still save as much as $50 on an Instant Pot if you know where to look. And if you’re reading this right now, you obviously know where to look!
Instant Pot Duo Mini
- All the features of the Instant Pot duo, the bestselling electric pressure cooker in North America now available in a 3 Qt compact format
- The perfect companion to your existing Instant Pot, use it for side dishes, vegetables or other accompaniments such as rice
- Generous capacity, great for smaller families or where space is at a premium. In a dorm, RV or boat? the Instant Pot duo mini Emits no steam, heat or cooking smells
- Features fully automatic pressure cook programs, 3 slow cook heat settings, saute, rice cooking, steamer, yogurt making, delay start and auto keep Warm
- 700W power to enable it to reach pressure quickly. All Stainless Steel internal components including lid and inner cooking pot. Lid and cooking pot dishwasher safe
- Power supply: 120V – 60Hz
- Included Components: Electric Pressure Cooker
Instant Pot Duo Mini 3 Qt 7-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Coo…: $67.99
Instant Pot DUO80
- Duo 8 Quart, the number 1 selling multi-cooker, combines 7 kitchen appliances in 1, Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Sauté, Yogurt Marker and Warmer, prepares dishes up to 70% faster to support your busy lifestyle
- Features 14 Smart Programs – Soup, Meat/Stew, Bean/Chili, Poultry, Sauté/Simmer, Rice, Multigrain, Porridge, Steam, Slow Cook, Keep Warm, Yogurt, Manual, and Pressure Cook. Now, your favorite dishes are as easy as pressing a button
- Healthy, stainless steel (18/8) inner cooking pot made from food grade 304, no chemical coating, 3-ply bottom for even heat distribution, fully sealed environment traps the flavours, nutrients and aromas within the food
- Built with the latest 3rd generation technology, the microprocessor monitors pressure, temperature, keeps time, and adjusts heating intensity and duration to achieve your desired results every time
- UL and ULC certified with 10 safety mechanisms to provide you with added assurance, designed to eliminate many common errors
- Accessories include stainless steel steam rack with handles, rice paddle, soup spoon, measuring cup, condensation collector and recipe booklet
- Power supply: 120V – 60Hz
Instant Pot DUO80 8 Qt 7-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooke…: $89.95
Instant Pot Ultra
- Ultra is the latest addition to the Instant Pot family. Simple twist-and-click programming allows for easy access to preset cooking programs and provides ultimate user customization
- New features: automatic altitude adjustment, visual progress bar & steam release auto-reset. Up to 70% quicker. 16 microprocessor controlled programs take the guess-work out of your cooking
- Replaces 10 common kitchen Appliances – pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice/porridge cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, egg cooker, saute/searing, steamer, warmer, sterilizer and Ultra
- Developed with the latest 3rd generation technology with an embedded microprocessor
- UL certified with 11 proven safety mechanisms gives you peace of mind. Highly Energy efficient, this kitchen friendly cooker Emits no steam when cooking, contains all smells and automates your cooking
- Power supply: 120V – 60Hz
Instant Pot Ultra 3 Qt 10-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooke…: $89.99
Instant Pot Smart WiFi 6 Quart Electric Pressure Cooker
- Smart Wi-Fi multi-use programmable pressure cooker is a revolutionary kitchen appliance with Wi-Fi connectivity, easy to use interfaces to control and monitor cooking progress through graphics.
- Healthy, stainless steel (18/8) inner cooking pot made from food grade 304, no chemical coating, 3-ply bottom.
- Built with the latest 3rd generation technology, the microprocessor monitors pressure, temperature, keeps time, and adjusts heating intensity and duration to achieve your desired results every time
- UL and ulc certified with 10 safety mechanisms to provide you with added Assurance, designed to eliminate many common errors
- Accessories include, stainless steel steam rack with handles, rice paddle, soup spoon, measuring cup and condensation collector
- 2.4 ghz Wifi
Instant Pot Smart WiFi 6 Quart Electric Pressure Cooker, Silver: $139.35
