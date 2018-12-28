4 excellent Instant Pot deals are still available right now

Instant Pots were among the most popular purchases of the holiday shopping season this year, so it’s only natural that a few of the hottest models available are still on sale at discounts. From the entry-level Instant Pot Duo Mini to the extra-large Instant Pot DUO80 and the top-of-the-line Instant Pot Ultra, you can still save as much as $50 on an Instant Pot if you know where to look. And if you’re reading this right now, you obviously know where to look!

Instant Pot Duo Mini

All the features of the Instant Pot duo, the bestselling electric pressure cooker in North America now available in a 3 Qt compact format

The perfect companion to your existing Instant Pot, use it for side dishes, vegetables or other accompaniments such as rice

Generous capacity, great for smaller families or where space is at a premium. In a dorm, RV or boat? the Instant Pot duo mini Emits no steam, heat or cooking smells

Features fully automatic pressure cook programs, 3 slow cook heat settings, saute, rice cooking, steamer, yogurt making, delay start and auto keep Warm

700W power to enable it to reach pressure quickly. All Stainless Steel internal components including lid and inner cooking pot. Lid and cooking pot dishwasher safe

Power supply: 120V – 60Hz

Included Components: Electric Pressure Cooker

Instant Pot Duo Mini 3 Qt 7-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Coo…: $67.99

Instant Pot DUO80

Duo 8 Quart, the number 1 selling multi-cooker, combines 7 kitchen appliances in 1, Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Sauté, Yogurt Marker and Warmer, prepares dishes up to 70% faster to support your busy lifestyle

Features 14 Smart Programs – Soup, Meat/Stew, Bean/Chili, Poultry, Sauté/Simmer, Rice, Multigrain, Porridge, Steam, Slow Cook, Keep Warm, Yogurt, Manual, and Pressure Cook. Now, your favorite dishes are as easy as pressing a button

Healthy, stainless steel (18/8) inner cooking pot made from food grade 304, no chemical coating, 3-ply bottom for even heat distribution, fully sealed environment traps the flavours, nutrients and aromas within the food

Built with the latest 3rd generation technology, the microprocessor monitors pressure, temperature, keeps time, and adjusts heating intensity and duration to achieve your desired results every time

UL and ULC certified with 10 safety mechanisms to provide you with added assurance, designed to eliminate many common errors

Accessories include stainless steel steam rack with handles, rice paddle, soup spoon, measuring cup, condensation collector and recipe booklet

Power supply: 120V – 60Hz

Instant Pot DUO80 8 Qt 7-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooke…: $89.95

Instant Pot Ultra

Ultra is the latest addition to the Instant Pot family. Simple twist-and-click programming allows for easy access to preset cooking programs and provides ultimate user customization

New features: automatic altitude adjustment, visual progress bar & steam release auto-reset. Up to 70% quicker. 16 microprocessor controlled programs take the guess-work out of your cooking

Replaces 10 common kitchen Appliances – pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice/porridge cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, egg cooker, saute/searing, steamer, warmer, sterilizer and Ultra

Developed with the latest 3rd generation technology with an embedded microprocessor

UL certified with 11 proven safety mechanisms gives you peace of mind. Highly Energy efficient, this kitchen friendly cooker Emits no steam when cooking, contains all smells and automates your cooking

Power supply: 120V – 60Hz

Instant Pot Ultra 3 Qt 10-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooke…: $89.99

Instant Pot Smart WiFi 6 Quart Electric Pressure Cooker

Smart Wi-Fi multi-use programmable pressure cooker is a revolutionary kitchen appliance with Wi-Fi connectivity, easy to use interfaces to control and monitor cooking progress through graphics.

Healthy, stainless steel (18/8) inner cooking pot made from food grade 304, no chemical coating, 3-ply bottom.

Built with the latest 3rd generation technology, the microprocessor monitors pressure, temperature, keeps time, and adjusts heating intensity and duration to achieve your desired results every time

UL and ulc certified with 10 safety mechanisms to provide you with added Assurance, designed to eliminate many common errors

Accessories include, stainless steel steam rack with handles, rice paddle, soup spoon, measuring cup and condensation collector

2.4 ghz Wifi

Instant Pot Smart WiFi 6 Quart Electric Pressure Cooker, Silver: $139.35

