4 face drug, gun charges at Hawthorn Suites hotel

Oct. 4—MANCHESTER — Police announced the recent arrests of four people on firearms and drug-related charges this weekend after continued investigations at the Hawthorn Suites hotel on Spencer Street.

Sgt. Shawn Krom, a supervisor for the East Central Narcotics Task Force, said Lamar Midgette, 43, was arrested Thursday and charged with: possession of a controlled substance, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, operation of a drug factory, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia within 1,500 feet of a school, possession of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a school; possession of drugs with intent to sell within 1,500 feet of a school, criminal possession of a firearm, and possession of high-capacity magazine.

Midgette is being held at Hartford Correctional Center on $400,000 bond and is to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Nov. 8.

Krom said that the task force began investigating Midgette, also known as "Bless," in September. After receiving arrest warrants for the possession and sale of fentanyl, the task force executed a search and seizure warrant on his room on Thursday.

During the search, investigators found a loaded Glock 21 handgun, nearly an ounce of suspected crack cocaine packaged for sale, 61 bags of suspected fentanyl, and a variety of drug packaging and processing equipment. Krom said.

The task force also announced several other drugs and gun-related arrests made at the hotel in August.

Krom said Darrik Forsythe, 42, and Ronald Vaccaro, 42, were arrested Aug. 12 after the task force executed search warrants for their rooms. Police had been investigating the two for the possession and sale of methamphetamines.

Forsythe was charged with: criminal possession of a firearm; possession of a controlled substance; possession of narcotics with intent to sell; sale of narcotics; sale of narcotic substance; interfering with officers; operation of a drug factory; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of drug paraphernalia within 1,500 feet of a school; possession of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a school; and possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell within 1,500 feet of a school.

Story continues

Vaccaro was charged with criminal possession of a firearm.

Forsythe is being held at Hartford Correctional Center on $300,000 bond and Vaccaro is being held on $250,000 bond.

Both are to appear in Hartford Superior Court on Oct. 8.

Krom said on Aug. 12, police and members of Capitol Region Emergency Services Team executed the warrants for each room. Police found a loaded 12-gauge Mossberg shotgun, 113 grams of suspected methamphetamine, and 430 bags of suspected fentanyl in Forsythe's room, and found a loaded Ruger 44-caliber revolver in Vaccaro's room.

Also in August, Krom said the task force helped with an arrest of someone delivering drugs to Hawthorn Suites.

Krom said police arrested Nicholas Kopek, 25, and charged him with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and risk of injury.

Krom said Kopek was arrested after the task force received information that a large shipment of methamphetamine — nearly 1 pound — was in transit to the 191 Spencer St. complex.

The task force intercepted the parcel of drugs and facilitated a controlled delivery of nearly 1 pound of methamphetamine to the Hawthorn Suites.

Kopek was arrested on Aug. 19 after the delivery. According to court records he was released on $15,000 bond and is to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Nov. 10.

Krom said the East Central Narcotics Task force began an investigation into criminal activity at Hawthorn Suites over the summer.

The task force has received complaints of narcotics and firearms trafficking as well as other quality of life complaints. The Manchester Police Department itself has also responded to the hotel for reports of possible "shots fired" incidents.

Anyone with information about illegal drug activity is asked to contact the East Central Narcotics Taskforce at 860-645-5548. All calls will remain confidential.

Meanwhile, a project by Paredim Acquisition LLC to convert the Hawthorn Suites hotel complex into apartments has continued to move forward in town.

The Planning and Zoning Commission in September unanimously approved a special exception modification for the project, which would convert the site into more than 100 apartments. In July, the commission unanimously approved an amendment to zoning regulations that allows hotels and motels to be converted to multifamily units, paving the way for the project to continue.

For updates on Manchester and Bolton, follow Skyler Frazer on Twitter: @SkyFraCT, Facebook: SkyFraCT, and Instagram: SkylerFrazerJI to stay updated on his latest articles.