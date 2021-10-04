4 face drug, gun charges at Hawthorn Suites hotel in Manchester

Skyler Frazer, Journal Inquirer, Manchester, Conn.
·4 min read

Oct. 4—MANCHESTER — Police announced the recent arrests of four people on firearms and drug-related charges this weekend after continued investigations at the Hawthorn Suites hotel on Spencer Street.

Sgt. Shawn Krom, a supervisor for the East Central Narcotics Task Force, said Lamar Midgette, 43, was arrested Thursday and charged with: possession of a controlled substance, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, operation of a drug factory, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia within 1,500 feet of a school, possession of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a school; possession of drugs with intent to sell within 1,500 feet of a school, criminal possession of a firearm, and possession of high-capacity magazine.

Like this story? If you're not a subscriber consider signing up for more great local news. Just click here.

Midgette is being held at Hartford Correctional Center on $400,000 bond and is to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Nov. 8.

Krom said that the task force began investigating Midgette, also known as "Bless," in September. After receiving arrest warrants for the possession and sale of fentanyl, the task force executed a search and seizure warrant on his room on Thursday.

During the search, investigators found a loaded Glock 21 handgun, nearly an ounce of suspected crack cocaine packaged for sale, 61 bags of suspected fentanyl, and a variety of drug packaging and processing equipment. Krom said.

The task force also announced several other drugs and gun-related arrests made at the hotel in August.

Krom said Darrik Forsythe, 42, and Ronald Vaccaro, 42, were arrested Aug. 12 after the task force executed search warrants for their rooms. Police had been investigating the two for the possession and sale of methamphetamines.

Forsythe was charged with: criminal possession of a firearm; possession of a controlled substance; possession of narcotics with intent to sell; sale of narcotics; sale of narcotic substance; interfering with officers; operation of a drug factory; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of drug paraphernalia within 1,500 feet of a school; possession of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a school; and possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell within 1,500 feet of a school.

Vaccaro was charged with criminal possession of a firearm.

Forsythe is being held at Hartford Correctional Center on $300,000 bond and Vaccaro is being held on $250,000 bond.

Both are to appear in Hartford Superior Court on Oct. 8.

Krom said on Aug. 12, police and members of Capitol Region Emergency Services Team executed the warrants for each room. Police found a loaded 12-gauge Mossberg shotgun, 113 grams of suspected methamphetamine, and 430 bags of suspected fentanyl in Forsythe's room, and found a loaded Ruger 44-caliber revolver in Vaccaro's room.

Also in August, Krom said the task force helped with an arrest of someone delivering drugs to Hawthorn Suites.

Krom said police arrested Nicholas Kopek, 25, and charged him with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and risk of injury.

Krom said Kopek was arrested after the task force received information that a large shipment of methamphetamine — nearly 1 pound — was in transit to the 191 Spencer St. complex.

The task force intercepted the parcel of drugs and facilitated a controlled delivery of nearly 1 pound of methamphetamine to the Hawthorn Suites.

Kopek was arrested on Aug. 19 after the delivery. According to court records he was released on $15,000 bond and is to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Nov. 10.

Krom said the East Central Narcotics Task force began an investigation into criminal activity at Hawthorn Suites over the summer.

The task force has received complaints of narcotics and firearms trafficking as well as other quality of life complaints. The Manchester Police Department itself has also responded to the hotel for reports of possible "shots fired" incidents.

Anyone with information about illegal drug activity is asked to contact the East Central Narcotics Taskforce at 860-645-5548. All calls will remain confidential.

Meanwhile, a project by Paredim Acquisition LLC to convert the Hawthorn Suites hotel complex into apartments has continued to move forward in town.

The Planning and Zoning Commission in September unanimously approved a special exception modification for the project, which would convert the site into more than 100 apartments. In July, the commission unanimously approved an amendment to zoning regulations that allows hotels and motels to be converted to multifamily units, paving the way for the project to continue.

For updates on Manchester and Bolton, follow Skyler Frazer on Twitter: @SkyFraCT, Facebook: SkyFraCT, and Instagram: SkylerFrazerJI to stay updated on his latest articles.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Man refusing to wear face mask punches pizzeria manager in face, Wisconsin police say

    Because of his “unruly behavior” toward customers, the manager told the man to leave, police said. Then he turned violent.

  • Biden lifts abortion referral ban on family planning clinics

    The Biden administration on Monday reversed a ban on abortion referrals by family planning clinics, lifting a Trump-era restriction as political and legal battles over abortion grow sharper from Texas to the U.S. Supreme Court. The Department of Health and Human Services said its new regulation will restore the federal family planning program to the way it ran under the Obama administration, when clinics were able to refer women seeking abortions to a provider. Groups representing the clinics said they hope the Biden administration action will lead some 1,300 local facilities that left in protest over Trump's policies to return, helping to stabilize a longstanding program shaken by the coronavirus pandemic on top of ideological battles.

  • Just Gone

    They lie in clandestine graves strewn across the desert, mingled in communal pits, or hacked to pieces and scattered on desiccated hillsides.Buried without a name, often all that’s left once their bodies are gone are the empty casings of a person: a bloodied sweatshirt, a frilly top, a tattered dress. All over Mexico, mothers wander under the scorching sun, poking at the earth and sniffing for the telltale scent of decomposing flesh, hoping for a scrap that points toward their missing son or dau

  • Former NASCAR driver John Wes Townley 'attacked' ex-wife, man with a hatchet before he was shot, police say

    Athens-Clarke County police release details about John Wes Townley's shooting death, saying the former NASCAR driver attacked his ex-wife and a man.

  • Catalytic converter theft surged nationwide. LA's top prosecutor is threatening a fight with auto companies to force change.

    Vehicle catalytic converter theft has surged nationwide. Los Angeles County's District Attorney George Gascón is threatening a fight to force changes.

  • DEA agent killed, 2 law enforcement officers injured in shooting on Amtrak train in Tucson

    Members of a regional narcotics “alliance" in Arizona were conducting a routine check on the stationary train when a man opened fire.

  • Missouri Highway Patrol investigating former Agape student’s gang rape claim, mom says

    ”There have been ongoing and past sexual assaults at this place,” the mother of a former student said. “… I want as many eyes on this investigation as I can have.”

  • A hiker says he's confident he saw Brian Laundrie near the Appalachian Trail, NY Post reports

    Police have received tips that Laundrie, a person of interest in the Gabby Petito case, could be near the trail, but none have been publicly verified.

  • Bollywood superstar’s son denied bail in drugs case

    An Indian court on Monday denied bail to Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s son, ordering him to remain in the custody of the narcotics agency, a day after officials arrested him in connection with a drug raid. The Bombay High Court said Aryan Khan must remain in the Narcotics Control Bureau's custody until Thursday. Khan and seven others were detained when agents on Saturday raided a rave party and seized drugs from a luxury cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

  • A Judge Sent A Capitol Rioter To Prison, Rejecting The Government’s Lighter Recommendation

    “There have to be consequences for participating in an attempted violent overthrow of the government, beyond sitting at home,” Judge Tanya Chutkan said.View Entire Post ›

  • 3rd victim dies after angry co-worker's rampage

    Authorities said Sunday a third victim has died following a violent attack where an angry electrician wielding a knife and baseball bat killed three co-workers and injured another at the Florida home they shared. Polk County Sheriff's officials said electrician Shaun Runyon got into the argument with his supervisor Friday, punching the man and fleeing the job site. A fourth victim suffered critical injuries and later died at the hospital.

  • Georgia police said a Black woman posed as KKK and sent her neighbors threats to burn down their homes and kill them

    Terresha Lucas, 30, described herself as a 6-foot white man and sent notes to Black families discussing killing children and hanging people, according to local police.

  • George Floyd memorial statue in New York City defaced again

    A statue honoring George Floyd in New York City’s Union Square Park was vandalized on Sunday, police said. Nearby statues of late Congressman John Lewis and Breonna Taylor, a Louisville, Kentucky, woman shot and killed by police last year, apparently weren’t touched. Sunday's act wasn't the first example of vandalism to the statue memorializing Floyd, whose killing at the hands of police in Minneapolis last year galvanized a racial justice movement across the country.

  • Four Dead on Family Vineyard in Freak Wine-Making Accident

    GEORGES GOBETFour Italian men between the ages of 40 and 70 perished while producing wine from their family vineyard over the weekend, according to Italy’s fire brigade.The men—Santino and Massimo Carnevale, aged 70 and 45, and brothers Giacomo and Valerio Scofano, aged 70 and 50— were all related and taking part in an annual winemaking tradition near the city of Paola in the southern region of Calabria. One of the victims, Valerio Scofano, was not supposed to be in the shed, having been condemn

  • DEA agent, gunman killed in Amtrak train shooting in Arizona

    A Drug Enforcement Administration special agent was killed Monday when a passenger, who also died, opened fire as officers were doing a routine inspection for illegal contraband on an Amtrak train in Tucson, Arizona, authorities said. A second agent and a Tucson police officer were wounded. “It’s very horrific and we’re all just coming to terms with just how terrible a loss this is,” Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus said.

  • Parkland school shooter faces trial for jail brawl

    The suspect in the 2018 mass shooting of 17 people at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, is going on trial for a separate jail brawl incident before his trial for the mass shooting three years ago.

  • Former NASCAR driver John Wes Townley killed in Athens, Georgia double shooting

    Townley, who spent nearly a decade competing in multiple NASCAR national touring series, was killed Saturday in a double shooting in Athens, Georgia.

  • Police: Ex-driver killed in dispute involving estranged wife

    Former NASCAR driver John Wes Townley was shot to death over the weekend during a dispute that involved a hatchet after showing up at a house occupied by his estranged wife and another man, police said Monday. The 31-year-old Townley, who raced eight seasons, had the weapon at some point before he was fatally wounded by Zachary Anderson, 32, of Dunwoody, Georgia, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department said in a statement. Laura Townley, 30, was shot and wounded, it said.

  • Dylann Roof asks judges to reconsider recusal from his case

    Dylann Roof wants an entire appellate court to reconsider a decision to recuse itself from hearing his case, as the appeal of his death sentence and conviction in the 2015 racist slayings of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation winds its way through the judicial system. Last week, Roof's attorneys made that request of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, writing that the judges who opted to sit out his case should reinstate themselves to consider his petition for a new hearing before the court. Without that move, or changing a court rule prohibiting judges visiting from other circuits from considering such requests, Roof's lawyers wrote, "no judges exist to consider" his rehearing petition, depriving him of “a critical level of appellate review.”

  • Missing couple found shot to death inside newspaper office, North Carolina cops say

    Police said it “appears to be an isolated incident.”