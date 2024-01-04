4 failed food safety inspections of Tri-Cities area restaurants, other establishments

The Benton Franklin Health District gave failing grades in four food safety inspections of restaurants and other establishments selling food in the Tri-Cities area from Dec. 23-29.

The health district’s food safety team gave passing grades on 67 inspections, with just over half of those awarded perfect scores.

In the district’s routine inspections, businesses or organizations that receive at least 35 points for the more serious red violations are required to have additional inspections and must meet a tougher standard on those.

To pass followup inspections, they must have fewer than 25 red points and fewer than 10 red points for previous issues.

Scores of 85 or more red points result in establishments remaining on probation until they pass two follow-up inspections, the first one within 72 hours.

Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illnesses, such as improper temperature control of food, lack of handwashing or bare-hand contact with foods.

Blue violations are low risk factors related to the cleanliness and physical condition of an establishment.

No notice is given before the inspections.

Businesses may have separate inspections of business lines with different health safety risks, such as grocery sales and a deli that prepares food.

Inspection results are posted online so residents can look up the status and the details of any violations of individual restaurants or check other businesses.

Go to bit.ly/BFHDinspections. Click on the business name and then on the date of the inspection on the right half of the next page. Look for the “Violations” tab.

Failed inspections

Country Mercantile (Restaurant), 5015 Ava Way, Richland, Routine Dec. 28 (80 Red, 5 Blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, not properly disposing of potentially unsafe food (no date marked for when food was thawed), raw meat improperly stored, improper hot holding (<130°F), room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control, improper chemical use.

Our Cookie House (Food service), 6605 Burden Blvd., Pasco, Routine Dec. 28 (35 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Inadequate handwashing facilities, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control.

Queensgate Food Mart (Food service), 999 Queensgate Drive, Richland, Follow-up Dec. 27 (15 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Food worker cards not 100%, inadequate handwashing facilities.

Sunrise Food Mart (Food service), 508 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, Follow-up Dec. 27 (25 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Improper hot holding (<130°F).

Passed inspections

4 Whistles Winery, 10 E. Bruneau Ave., Kennewick, Routine Dec. 29 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Ahava Coffee Co, 3012 Road 68, Pasco, Follow-up Dec. 27 (5 Red, 0 Blue)

Antojos 509, 10 E. Bruneau Ave., Kennewick, Routine Dec. 29 (5 Red, 5 Blue)

Arby’s, 1310 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Routine Dec. 28 (5 Red, 0 Blue)

Burger Ranch, 808 Vineyard Drive, Kennewick, Routine Dec. 27 (30 Red, 0 Blue)

Circle K, 1002 S. Washington St., Kennewick, Routine Dec. 27 (Food service 0 Red, 0 Blue)(Store 0 Red, 0 Blue)

Costa Vida, 95 Gage Blvd., Richland, Routine Dec. 27 (10 Red, 5 Blue)

Costa Vida, 3015 Duportail St., Richland, Routine Dec. 27 (5 Red, 0 Blue)

Costco, 8505 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick, Routine Dec. 27 (Bakery 0 Red, 3 Blue) (Deli 0 Red, 0 Blue) (Meat 0 Red, 0 Blue) (Restaurant 20 Red, 0 Blue) (Store 20 Red, 0 Blue)

Country Mercantile, 5015 Ava Way, Richland, Routine Dec. 28 (Bakery 25 Red, 10 Blue) (Kiosk/IceCream/Espresso 10 Red, 7 Blue) (Store 10 Red, 5 Blue)

Dutch Bros., 6609 Burden Blvd., Pasco, Routine Dec. 28 (5 Red, 5 Blue)

Excalibur Pizza, 708 10th Ave., Pasco, Routine Dec. 27 (5 Red, 0 Blue)

Family Fresh Sushi, 1410 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick, Routine Dec. 27 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Fred Meyer (Deli), 2811 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick, Follow-up Dec. 27 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Fruta Rayada El Rey, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Follow-up Dec. 27 (5 Red, 0 Blue)

Garfield Mart, 30 S. Garfield St., Kennewick, Routine Dec. 27 (Deli 0 Red, 0 Blue) (Store 0 Red, 0 Blue)

Guadalajara Style Mexican Food, 10 E. Bruneau Ave., Kennewick, Routine Dec. 29 (5 Red, 0 Blue)

Hot Mess Burgers & Fries, Event, Routine Dec. 29 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Jamba Juice, 7425 Sandifur Parkway, Pasco, Routine Dec. 29 (10 Red, 8 Blue)

Lifequest Fitness Center, 4215 Convention Place, Pasco, Routine Dec. 29 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Little Caesar’s, 4911 N. Road 68, Pasco, Routine Dec. 29 (30 Red, 5 Blue)

Los Compy’s, Event, Routine Dec. 28 (25 Red, 0 Blue)

Meals On Wheels, 10 N. Washington St., Kennewick, Routine Dec. 29 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Meals On Wheels, 510 14th St., Benton City, Routine Dec. 29 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Meals On Wheels, 500 S. Auburn St., Kennewick, Routine Dec. 29 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Meals On Wheels, 253 Margaret St., Pasco, Routine Dec. 28 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Meals On Wheels, 505 N. First Ave., Pasco, Routine Dec. 28 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Meals On Wheels, 1231 Dudley Ave., Prosser, Routine Dec. 29 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

One Stop Mart (Food service), 2221 E. Lewis St., Pasco, Follow-up Dec. 27 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Panda Express, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Routine Dec. 28 (10 Red, 0 Blue)

Panera Bread, 2768 Duportail St., Richland, Routine Dec. 27 (15 Red, 0 Blue)

Pik-A-Pop (Deli), 1949 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, Follow-up Dec. 27 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Pizza Hut, 818 Vineyard Drive, Kennewick, Follow-up Dec. 27 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Porter’s Real Barbecue, 1022 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Routine Dec. 28 (10 Red, 5 Blue)

Ron’s Food Mart (TacoMaker), 1821 S. Washington St., Kennewick, Follow-up Dec. 27 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Shade Cafe, 1295 Fowler St., Richland, Routine Dec. 27 (5 Red, 3 Blue)

Smokin’ Boar Sausages, 10 E. Bruneau Ave., Kennewick, Routine Dec. 29 (5 Red, 0 Blue)

Somer Bakery, 5601 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Routine Dec. 27 (Food service 5 Red, 8 Blue) (Grocery 0 Red, 0 Blue)

Starbuck’s Coffee Co., 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Routine Dec. 27 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Stick & Stone, 3027 Duportail St., Richland, Routine Dec. 27 (15 Red, 0 Blue)

Taqueria Las Marias, 1501 W. Sylvester St., Pasco, Routine Dec. 27 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

The Village Bistro, 5215 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Routine Dec. 27 (5 Red, 0 Blue)

Viera’s Bakery & Espresso (Bakery), 430 W. Lewis St., Pasco, Routine Dec. 27 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Wake Up Coffee, 2615 S. Vancouver St., Kennewick, Follow-up Dec. 27 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Walmart, 2801 Duportail St., Richland, Routine Dec. 28 (Bakery 0 Red, 0 Blue) (Deli 30 Red, 0 Blue) (Store 10 Red, 5 Blue)

Wish A Latte, 8921 Sandifur Parkway, Pasco, Routine Dec. 29 (20 Red, 10 Blue)

Yogurt Beach, 910 S. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Routine Dec. 28 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Yoke’s Fresh Market, 1410 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick, Routine Dec. 27 (Bakery 0 Red, 0 Blue) (Caterer 0 Red, 0 Blue) (Coffee 0 Red, 0 Blue) (Deli 10 Red, 0 Blue) (Hazard analysis of critical control points 0 Red, 0 Blue) (Kiosk 0 Red, 0 Blue) (Meat 0 Red, 0 Blue) (Store 5 Red, 0 Blue)

Zip’s, 1756 Fowler St., Richland, Routine Dec. 27 (25 Red, 0 Blue)