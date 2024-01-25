4 failed food safety inspections at Tri-Cities restaurants, other eateries

The Benton Franklin Health District gave failing grades for food safety inspections of restaurants and other establishments selling food in the Tri-Cities area from Jan. 13-19.

Among those failing inspections was a Kennewick elementary school.

The health district’s food safety team gave passing grades on 24 inspections, with nine of those awarded perfect scores.

In the district’s routine inspections, businesses or organizations that receive at least 35 points for the more serious red violations are required to have additional inspections and must meet a tougher standard on those.

To pass followup inspections, they must have fewer than 25 red points and fewer than 10 repeat red points for previous issues.

Scores of 85 or more red points result in establishments remaining on probation until they pass two follow-up inspections, the first one within 72 hours.

Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illnesses, such as improper temperature control of food, lack of adequate handwashing or bare-hand contact with foods.

Blue violations are low risk factors related to the cleanliness and physical condition of an establishment.

No notice is given before the inspections.

Businesses may have separate inspections of business lines with different health safety risks, such as grocery sales and a deli that prepares food.

Inspection results are posted online so residents can look up the status and the details of any violations of individual restaurants or check other businesses.

Go to bit.ly/BFHDinspections. Click on the business name and then on the date of the inspection on the right half of the next page. Look for the “Violations” tab.

Failed inspections

Andy’s North, 3321 W. Court St., Pasco, Routine Jan. 16 (35 Red, 13 Blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control (no certified food protection manager), food worker cards not 100%, improper hot holding (<130°F).

Bucketz Bar and Grill, 206 N. Benton St., Kennewick, Routine Jan. 16 (45 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Not properly disposing of potentially unsafe food (meat at high risk for Listeria had three week old date mark), room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control, lack of conformance with approved procedures.

Honey Drop, 3315 W. Court St., Pasco, Routine Jan. 16 (70 Red, 8 Blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, food worker cards not 100%, improper hand washing, inadequate handwashing facilities (food prep handwashing sink blocked by garbage can and had no soap), improper cold holding (>45°F), accurate thermometer not provided or used, lack of conformance with approved procedures.

Ridgeview Elementary School, 7001 W. 13th Ave., Kennewick, Routine Jan. 16 (45 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Improper hand washing (worker washed hands for only four seconds), inadequate handwashing facilities (restroom water was not warm enough), not properly disposing of potentially unsafe food (sliced meat had no date marked).

Passed inspections

Baskin Robbins, 890 Stevens Richland, Routine Jan. 16 (30 Red, 2 Blue)

Budd’s Broiler, 450 Columbia Point Drive, Richland, Follow-up Jan. 16 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Burger King, 1033 George Washington Way, Richland, Routine Jan. 16 (25 Red, 0 Blue)

Chicken & Bowl, 570 Swift Blvd., Richland, Routine Jan. 16 (25 Red, 0 Blue)

Cottonwood Elementary School, 16734 Cottonwood Creek Blvd., Kennewick, Routine Jan. 16 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Desert Hills Middle School, 1701 S. Clodfelter Road, Kennewick, Routine Jan. 16 (0 Red, 5 Blue)

Domino’s Pizza, 3802 W. Court St., Pasco, Routine Jan. 16 (15 Red, 3 Blue)

Ellen Ochoa Middle School, 1801 E. Sheppard St., Pasco, Routine Jan. 18 (10 Red, 3 Blue)

Emerald Of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland, Follow-up Jan. 16 (10 Red, 0 Blue)

European Delights (Deli), 4434 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Follow-up Jan. 18 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Hawthorne Elementary School, 3520 W. John Day Ave., Kennewick, Routine Jan. 18 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Jimmy John’s, 534 Swift Blvd., Richland, Routine Jan. 16 (10 Red, 0 Blue)

Kamiakin High School, 600 N. Arthur St., Kennewick, Routine Jan. 18 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Kennedy Mart (Food service), 4105 Kennedy Road, West Richland, Routine Jan. 16 (30 Red, 3 Blue)

Knutzen’s Specialty Steaks, 6404 W. Court St., Pasco, Routine Jan. 16 (Deli 10 Red, 0 Blue) (Meat 15 Red, 0 Blue)

Marie Curie STEM Elementary School, 715 N. California Ave., Pasco, Routine Jan. 18 (0 Red, 2 Blue)

Maverik, 3520 Keene Road, Richland, Follow-up Jan. 16 (Deli 0 Red, 0 Blue) (Store 0 Red, 0 Blue)

Sunrise Food Mart (Food service), 508 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, Follow-up Jan. 18 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Virgie Robinson Elementary School, 125 S. Wehe Ave., Pasco, Routine Jan. 18 (0 Red, 6 Blue)

Vista Elementary School, 1701 N. Young St., Kennewick, Routine Jan. 18 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Whiskey River Bar & Grill, 775 Goethals Drive, Richland, Routine Jan. 16 (5 Red, 0 Blue)

Whittier Elementary School, 616 N. Wehe Ave., Pasco, Routine Jan. 18 (10 Red, 3 Blue)