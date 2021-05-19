3 family members wanted for murder of man mistaken as a vandal

Oxygen

“Storage Wars” star Jarrod Schulz has been charged with domestic violence for allegedly attacking his ex and co-star Brandi Passante. An unnamed law enforcement source told TMZ that Schulz confronted Passante when she was with friends at a bar in Lake Forest, Orange County on April 30. There, the two got into an argument before Passante asked Schulz to leave. At that point, he allegedly pushed her twice while yelling at both her and her friends. An unidentified person called the police, and Schulz has since been charged with one count of misdemeanor domestic violence battery, a spokesperson for the Orange County District Attorney's Office told People. Sergeant Todd Hylton from the Orange County Sheriff's Department told Oxygen.com that the incident was investigated by the OCSD, but forwarded to the District Attorney’s office who filed a complaint with the court. Both Passante and Schulz have starred in “Storage Wars” since the show premiered in 2010. They also starred in a brief spin-off series in 2014, entitled “Brandi & Jarrod: Married to the Job.” The pair announced their breakup in the premiere episode season 13 of “Storage Wars". In that episode, Passante called her ex an “idiot” over a $400 auction purchase while attending the same auction separately. Shultz then outbid her on another unit. The reality show has long followed the pair as they purchase repossessed storage units in hopes of turning a profit. According to a The Dad Diary Facebook Live interview from 2020, the couple actually split up about two years ago. In that interview, Passante claimed that she is basically now a single mother. She claimed she had done the majority of parenting even before the split. “I did a lot of it on my own anyway,” she said. “I have them all the time, 24/7. They’re here with me. So, I have to navigate that.” The former couple share two children together. They were two together for nearly twenty years. It's not clear if Schulz has a lawyer. TMZ reports that he has denied the allegations.