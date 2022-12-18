3

4 fast food trends to watch in 2023

Brooke DiPalma
·Reporter, Booking Producer
·6 min read

Inflation, ongoing consumer demand and early stages of tech integration took over the fast food industry this past year.

As Wall Street looks to 2023, it expects those key trends and others to stick around. Top trends to keep an eye on in the New Year include ongoing price action, investment in digital, restaurant design, and tipping, experts told Yahoo Finance.

'More pricing in 2023'

In 2022, menu prices increased by 12.9%, per new data from Pricelisto.com. Consumers can expect that number to rise even more in the New Year, according to analysts.

"You're going to continue to see some more pricing in 2023," Peter Saleh, BTIG managing director and restaurant analyst, told Yahoo Finance, as fast food giants "try and offset some of these inflationary pressures, which for the most part right now really haven't really eased yet."

Per the November Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index (CPI), the cost to dine out is still up 8.5% compared to last year, up 0.5% month-over-month. Saleh noted "what they took did not fully offset the mid to mid-teens commodity inflation... They're not back to kind of even on that front."

Morningstar Analyst Sean Dunlop is on the same page. "We'll particularly see that [higher prices] in the first half of the year, because a lot of operators are still looking at their own basket of costs increasing in the high single digits or sometimes low double digits."

The consumer isn't expected to pushback in 2023 though. Katie Thomas, lead at Kearney Consumer Institute, is "bullish" on the consumer.

"We're not seeing consumers pushing back too much quite yet...they're still sort of absorbing it in the reality of the day to day, and especially even post pandemic, they still want to get out and eat out," she said.

"Once we're through the holidays into 2023, that could start to happen ... but we're still pretty bullish on the consumer right now ... They're, they are just absorbing these price increases," Thomas said.

There is an upside for the fast food giants though. Saleh said, "A lot of the restaurants will have to continue to take some incremental pricing on, because the margins have just really come down substantially across the space."

Digital is 'the wave of the future'

Camille Angenor, 17, a senior at Muhlenberg High School, places her order on a kiosk inside the newly renovated McDonald&#39;s along 5th Street Highway in Reading on Jan. 7, 2019. Photo by Natalie Kolb 1/7/2019 (Photo By Natalie Kolb/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)
Camille Angenor, 17, a senior at Muhlenberg High School, places her order on a kiosk inside the newly renovated McDonald's along 5th Street Highway in Reading on Jan. 7, 2019. Photo by Natalie Kolb 1/7/2019 (Photo By Natalie Kolb/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)

Pandemic-era adoption of digital is here to stay ... and growing.

At Yum! Brand's recent investor day, CFO Christopher L. Turner said his aspiration is that, "Someday, 100% of our sales should be powered by digital."

This recent quarter, the company behind Taco Bell, KFC, Pizza Hut, and the Habit Burger Grill reported digital sales of nearly $6 billion, with digital mix exceeding 40%.

Other chains are also seeing an increasing amount of sales come through its digital channels.

In the recent quarter, McDonald's saw nearly $7 billion in digital sales, a third of total sales. At Chipotle, more than one-third, 37.2%, of total food and beverage revenue, which was $2.2 billion, were digital.

Restaurant Brands International's digital sales grew 26% year-over-year, to $3.4 billion, representing a third of total sales. Following the quarterly report, the company, which owns Popeyes, Burger King, Tim Hortons and Firehouse Subs, named Patrick Doyle as Executive Chairman. Dolye is best down for driving digital growth as the former CEO of Domino's Pizza from 2010 to 2018. Earlier this year, Burger King announced a $400 million plan to bring it into the future, including advertising and digital investments.

Don't expect any slowdown soon either, Saleh told Yahoo Finance. There will not be "pullback and spending on trying to drive digital," he said.

"I think this is the wave of the future, almost every company out there is trying to drive more digital mix ... We're going to continue to see that in '23 and '24 and, and for many years to come."

From 2022 to 2030, the digital payment market is expected to grow at an annual rate of 17.25%, per Precedence Research.

Restaurant design that lead with digital

KFC&#39;s Next Gen Restaurant Design in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo taken by Yahoo Finance&#39;s Brooke DiPalma.
KFC's Next Gen Restaurant Design in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo taken by Yahoo Finance's Brooke DiPalma.

Speed, accuracy, and efficiency are the name of the game in 2023. Companies like KFC, Starbucks, McDonald's, and Burger King announced investments in restaurant layouts and redesigns in 2022.

Earlier this year Yahoo Finance checked out KFC's Next-Gen restaurant design, which KFC Chief Development Officer Brian Cahoe called, "forward-looking from an off-premise channel access standpoint," with mobile-order pickup and designated spots for delivery drivers.

At Starbuck's Investor Day in September, Deborah Hall Lefevre, Starbucks Chief Technology Officer & Executive Vice President noted the need to stabilize, modernize and optimize its store operations.

"Our top priority is to have resilience in our digital channels because reliable store operations is just a must for our customers and our partners," Lefevre shared on the day.

Part of Burger King's $400M plan includes investments in restaurant technology, kitchen equipment, building enhancements, remodels and relocations.

Morningstar Analyst Sean Dunlop said this wave of companies investing in everything from in-store layout to delivery to drive-thru lanes is to ensure that "omni-channel experience is relatively homogeneous for the customer."

Florida, Palm Beach Gardens, Starbucks Coffee, mature adult barista with customer, who is using mobile payment on smart phone. (Photo by: Jeff Greenberg/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Florida, Palm Beach Gardens, Starbucks Coffee, mature adult barista with customer, who is using mobile payment on smart phone. (Photo by: Jeff Greenberg/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Tipping likely won't expand to other fast food chains

Digital tipping rolled out on the Starbucks mobile app which is "a complement" to its previous model, Chief Strategy & Transformation Officer Frank Bitt said at during Starbucks' Investor Day, adding the feature provides "more opportunities for customers to celebrate the great work our folks do."

Saleh expects it to stay at Starbucks, despite growing criticism.

"I don't think they're gonna go back on [it] ... Whether customers utilize it or not? I don't know. I think it's here to stay."

Dunlop said don't expect it at other fast food chains, as they are already "competing on convenience and price." Anecdotally, he said, "I wouldn't expect to tip for an ice cream at McDonald's drive thru."

And don't feel like you have to leave a tip, according to Ted Rossman, Bankrate.com and CreditCards.com senior industry analyst.

"I don’t think you need to feel compelled to tip for fast food or a simple coffee pickup ...even if it’s awkward to have to push the 'no tip' button on the payment terminal." Rossman, however, did say, "It’s a nice gesture from time to time if you’re a regular at a certain coffee shop."

Rossman does warn that he expects the broader restaurant industry to utilize "pre-entered tip suggestions in the future."

"Technology is enabling this sort of tipping, whereas the flip side is people carrying less cash and perhaps being less able to drop a few bucks in a physical tip jar or hand cash to a valet or bellhop," he said.

Brooke DiPalma is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter at @BrookeDiPalma or email her at bdipalma@yahoofinance.com.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn.

Recommended Stories

  • Small businesses are optimistic for 2023 despite ongoing hiring troubles

    Small companies, those with fewer than 250 employees, accounted for nearly 80% of the 10.3 million job openings.

  • German union warns Amazon of rolling pre-Christmas strikes

    German union Verdi on Sunday called on workers at Amazon warehouses across Germany to support rolling strikes in coming days in a protest over pay, aimed at maximising disruption to the online retailer's pre-Christmas business. Germany is Amazon's biggest market after the United States, and Verdi has been organising strikes at the company's German sites since 2013 in a long-running protest over low pay and poor conditions. Amazon, which does not recognise collective bargaining agreements in Germany, did not immediately respond to an e-mailed request for comment.

  • Bonds Get Wake-Up Call From ECB Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- European bondholders are coming to terms with the fact that this year’s devastating losses may have further to run in 2023.Most Read from BloombergHarry and Meghan Aren't Doing Themselves Any FavorsUkraine Latest: Germany Says No Ceasefire on Russian TermsReal-Money Funds Dump $100 Billion of Stocks on RebalancingReports of Beijing Covid Deaths Fuel Speculation China Covering Up DataVerizon Lost Its Network Superiority — Now It’s Paying the PriceThe worst-ever year for the region’

  • Messi seeks glory, Argentina meets France in World Cup final

    It is now or never for Lionel Messi. The Argentina superstar’s once-in-a-generation career will be defined — for many — by whether he leads his country to the World Cup title on Sunday. Can he finally, at the age of 35, win soccer’s biggest prize to secure his place alongside Pelé and Diego Maradona in the pantheon of the game’s greatest ever players?

  • South Korea calls North’s latest missile launch a ‘serious provocation’

    South Korea is reportedly calling North Korea’s latest missile launch “a serious provocation” after a pair of ballistic missiles capable of reaching Japan were test-fired over the weekend. CNN reported Sunday that South Korea’s military said mid-range ballistic missiles were launched and Seoul called them “a serious provocation that harms peace and stability on the…

  • Animals Are Running Out of Places to Live

    Wildlife is disappearing around the world, in the oceans and on land. The main cause on land is perhaps the most straightforward: Humans are taking over too much of the planet, erasing what was there before. Climate change and other pressures make survival harder. This week and next, nations are meeting in Montreal to negotiate a new agreement to address staggering declines in biodiversity. The future of many species hangs in the balance. “If the forest disappears, they will disappear,” said Wal

  • Yes, electric vehicles are greener than gas cars — even when they use dirty power

    Electric cars aren't emission-free, but driving one in the US produces roughly the same emissions as a gasoline vehicle rated at 91 miles per gallon.

  • Keystone cleanup turns remote Kansas valley into a small town

    Farmer Bill Pannbacker got a call earlier this month from a representative from TC Energy Corp, telling him that its Keystone Pipeline, which runs through his farmland in rural Kansas, had suffered an oil leak. The rupture on Dec. 7 is the third in the last five years for the Keystone Pipeline, and the worst of the three - more than 14,000 barrels of crude has spilled and cleanup is expected to take weeks or months.

  • ALS patients contend with $158K price tag on new drug

    For two years, Becky Mourey pushed the Food and Drug Administration to approve an experimental drug for her Lou Gehrig’s disease. In September, Relyvrio became only the third drug approved in the U.S. for ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, an incurable neurodegenerative disease that is usually fatal within five years.

  • EU Gets Landmark Deal to Bolster Carbon Market in Green Push

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union reached an agreement to strengthen and expand its flagship carbon market, endorsing the centerpiece of the Green Deal strategy that aims to make its economy climate-neutral by mid-century.Most Read from BloombergHarry and Meghan Aren't Doing Themselves Any FavorsUkraine Latest: Germany Says No Ceasefire on Russian TermsReal-Money Funds Dump $100 Billion of Stocks on RebalancingReports of Beijing Covid Deaths Fuel Speculation China Covering Up DataVerizon Lost It

  • 2022 NFL Christmas Schedule: TV Schedule, live stream info, what teams are playing, kickoff times, and more

    Christmas falls on a weekend this year which means the NFL is giving the gift of a full, three-day slate of action. The excitement kicks off on Christmas Eve–Saturday, December 24–with 11 total games taking place including an NFC East showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys on Saturday evening. On Sunday, December 25,

  • How Brendan Fraser overcame a mid-career slump and became everyone's new favorite comeback story

    Known for his roles in '90s hits like "George of the Jungle" and "The Mummy," Fraser is now generating awards season buzz for "The Whale."

  • Amazon Is a Gold Mine for Travel Gifts Right Now — Here Are the 12 Best Under $100

    From noise-canceling headphones to duffel bags to comfy shoes, these picks are versatile and stylish.

  • It’s Not Christmas Without Smilax—The Southerner’s Holiday Greenery Of Choice

    In my family’s home, no surface is complete without it.

  • Congress races to pass spending bill in lame-duck session: What to expect this week

    The 117th Congress is in session for one last week as lawmakers race to avert a government shutdown before Republicans take the House.

  • 10 stocks Wall Street analysts hate heading into 2023

    Wall Street analysts love most stocks they cover, but a small group has been labeled a stay-away by analysts across the industry.

  • A look back at the world of fintech in 2022

    As this year comes to a close, it’s an obviously fitting time to take a look back at some of the highlights (and lowlights) in the world of fintech news. Venture capital was still readily available. In summary, dear readers, it seems you all were most interested in coverage of companies at their peaks and in coverage of companies at their lowest.

  • 17 People Who Went Through Hell And Back Just Trying To Make It Through The Winter

    Counting the days till spring.View Entire Post ›

  • QB Pickett doubtful, replacement undecided for Steelers

    Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett remained in the concussion protocol on Friday and is doubtful to play on Sunday when the Steelers visit Carolina. Pickett, who left last Sunday's loss to Baltimore in the first quarter, was limited in practice all week. Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph split practice reps again on Friday and head coach Mike Tomlin remained noncommittal about who will start if Pickett can't go.

  • Soldo Constant Ltd Announces that Eco Mining Solutions Will Purchase Its Reserved Issues of BND Coins Worth More Than $1.5 Million

    Soldo Constant Ltd Announces that Eco Mining Solutions Will Purchase Its Reserved Issues of BND Coins Worth More Than $1.5 Million