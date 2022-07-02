4 fatally shot on Chicago's South, West sides as July 4th holiday begins

CHICAGO — A 24-year-old woman was fatally wounded, and two men were injured in shooting in Chinatown, marking just one of three fatal attacks in Chicago as the July 4th holiday weekend began.

The Chinatown fatal shooting happened shortly before 11 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of South Wentworth Avenue, Chicago police said.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired and found a woman shot to the torso. She was taken to Stroger Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A 42-year-old man suffered a wound to the hand and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. Another man, 38, was shot in the buttocks and was taken in critical condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

One person was in police custody for exchanging gunfire with a second person who fled. A weapon was recovered at the scene, police said.

Shortly after 12:15 a.m. Saturday, a 30-year-old man was shot in the head in the South Chicago neighborhood in the. 9000 block of South Escanaba Avenue, police said.

According to police, he was shot in the head by someone who fled the scene on foot. He was taken to U of C Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Shortly before 5:45 p.m. Friday, a 26-year-old man was fatally shot in the West Englewood neighborhood in the 6500 block of South Wolcott Avenue.

He was near the sidewalk when someone approached and opened fire, striking him to the arm and head. He was taken to U of C Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

A 17-year-old girl was killed shortly after 3 p.m. Friday around the start of the holiday weekend in the Lawndale neighborhood in the 2500 block of South Kolin Avenue, police said.

The girl was in a parking lot of a McDonald’s restaurant when she was approached by someone on a bicycle who opened fire, striking her to the torso. She got herself to St. Anthony’s Hospital where she was pronounced dead. A person of interest was being questioned by police.

She was identified as Tierra Franklin of the 3700 block of West Cermak Road, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

———